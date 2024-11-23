Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump rejects Elon Musk’s treasury secretary pick, names his own favorite instead

ByAditi Srivastava
Nov 23, 2024 07:03 AM IST

Scott Bessent has been appointed Treasury Secretary. Bessent supports Trump's economic views while Musk favoured Howard Lutnick for a transformative approach.

Donald Trump has chosen hedge fund veteran Scott Bessent to serve as his Treasury Secretary, reports confirm. The decision ended a highly competitive search for the position, which saw numerous big names in the running. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously weighed in, offering his thoughts on the matter. Musk publicly endorsed Howard Lutnick as a candidate who could bring about necessary change, contrasting Lutnick’s approach with Bessent's more traditional stance.

FILE PHOTO: Key Square Group founder Scott Bessent speaks at a campaign event for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S. August 14, 2024. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Key Square Group founder Scott Bessent speaks at a campaign event for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S. August 14, 2024. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo(REUTERS)

Trump taps Scott Bessent as treasury secretary

Bessent, founder of Key Square Group, has remained a vocal advocate for Trump’s economic policies, especially his pro-tariff stance. The 62-year-old’s appointment was confirmed after a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, CNN reports. “Scott will work alongside me to Make America Great Again for EVERY American. Congratulations to Scott, his wonderful wife, Robin, and his son, Solomon," the President-elect said in a statement.

“Would be interesting to hear more people weigh in on this for @realDonaldTrump to consider feedback,” X owner Musk earlier wrote on his social media handle discussing the cabinet pick.

“My view [for what it’s worth] is that [Scott] Bessent is a business-as-usual choice, whereas [Howard Lutnick] will actually enact change. Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change one way or another,” he added.

Who is Scott Bessent?

On November 22 Donald Trum

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On