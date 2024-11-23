Trump rejects Elon Musk’s treasury secretary pick, names his own favorite instead

Donald Trump has chosen hedge fund veteran Scott Bessent to serve as his Treasury Secretary, reports confirm. The decision ended a highly competitive search for the position, which saw numerous big names in the running. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously weighed in, offering his thoughts on the matter. Musk publicly endorsed Howard Lutnick as a candidate who could bring about necessary change, contrasting Lutnick’s approach with Bessent's more traditional stance. FILE PHOTO: Key Square Group founder Scott Bessent speaks at a campaign event for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S. August 14, 2024. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo(REUTERS)

Trump taps Scott Bessent as treasury secretary

Bessent, founder of Key Square Group, has remained a vocal advocate for Trump’s economic policies, especially his pro-tariff stance. The 62-year-old’s appointment was confirmed after a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, CNN reports. “Scott will work alongside me to Make America Great Again for EVERY American. Congratulations to Scott, his wonderful wife, Robin, and his son, Solomon," the President-elect said in a statement.

“Would be interesting to hear more people weigh in on this for @realDonaldTrump to consider feedback,” X owner Musk earlier wrote on his social media handle discussing the cabinet pick.

“My view [for what it’s worth] is that [Scott] Bessent is a business-as-usual choice, whereas [Howard Lutnick] will actually enact change. Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change one way or another,” he added.

Who is Scott Bessent?

On November 22 Donald Trum