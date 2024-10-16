India-Canada row: Hardeep Nijjar's Gurdwara calls for shutting down Indian missions in Vancouver, Toronto

Representatives of a Sikh Gurdwara, once headed by slain Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, called for Indian missions in Canada's Vancouver and Toronto to be shut down to instil a feeling of “safety” among communities, news agency ANI reported. Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib spokesperson and youth leader, Gurkeerat Singh, back forth from left, speaks during a news conference, in Surrey, British Columbia, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.(AP)

Their demand comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian diplomats and agents perpetrated “violent acts” against his citizens on Canadian soil with the help of organised crime gangs. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) claimed on Monday that it had evidence of their alleged involvement in crimes, including “homicide and extortion”, targeting the so-called Khalistan independence movement.

The Canadian government also claims to have provided India with "credible evidence" on the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was also the president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in British Columbia's Surrey.

Gurkeerat Singh, a spokesperson for the gurdwara, said, "The safety and the security of Sikhs will still be in question" unless Indian consulates are closed," according to the CBC News report.

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) member Jatinder Singh Grewal said that "threats" to Sikh community members in Canada has increased ever since the Ottawa expelled Indian diplomat Pavan Kumar Rai in September 2023.

Grewal alleged that the killers were “mere tools” and questioned the real motive of those who collected information on Sikh community members in Canada.

“We can't allow this to continue because it endangers Canadian safety and Canadian sovereignty,” Grewal said, while calling for closing Indian consulates in Toronto and Vancouver to remove diplomatic immunity to persons who endanger the safety of communities.

India rejects Canada's claim

India on Tuesday rejected Canada's allegations of Indian diplomats operating in partnership with transnational organised crime gangs as “simply not true”.

“The central assertion from all Canadian officials is that credible evidence has been presented to India. This was also repeated by their Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheelers to the press. This is simply not true. From the very beginning, the Canadian approach has been to make vague accusations and put the burden of denial on India,” government sources told news agency PTI.

India termed Canada's move to investigate its diplomats as "preposterous" and part of the political agenda of the Justin Trudeau government. New Delhi also expressed grave concerns regarding the safety of its diplomats, citing an atmosphere of "extremism and violence" fostered by the Trudeau government.

In a release, the MEA stated, "We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security," prompting the decision to withdraw India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, along with other targeted officials.