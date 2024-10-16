Justin Trudeau may take Jagmeet Singh line and target Hindus in Canada for political survival

New Delhi: To avoid harassment by Justin Trudeau backed pro-Khalistani elements, six Indian diplomats, withdrawn by India, headed by High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma have started packing their bags and will reach India latest by Saturday afternoon through different flights and discreet flight itineraries. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian Sikh leader Jagmeet Singh.

The Indian diplomatic representation in Canada will be reduced to nine , while Canadian representation will still have 15 diplomats in India after six diplomats were expelled by the Modi government and asked to leave by Saturday afternoon. When India and Canada ties were not hit by the politics of Trudeau, India used to have 12 resident diplomats in Ottawa and 62 resident Canadian diplomats in Delhi.

While Canadian government has broken the unwritten convention of not targeting diplomats through criminal cases, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to side with pro-Khalistani New Democratic Party of Jagmeet Singh and use his political line of targeting Canadian Hindus on grounds that they are opposed to both Sikhs as well as Muslim for his own survival. Trudeau is also expected to seek support from other Canadian political parties to target India for the murder of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18, 2023.

The Canadian PM with an eye towards his radical Sikh supporters has also sought support of the Anglo-Saxon west by briefing the Five Eyes Alliance on the diplomatic war with India. Behind the scenes, Pakistan and its deep state are working through the National Council of Canadian Muslims to further drive a wedge between India and Canadian ties.

Canada watchers say that for his political survival, Trudeau will use the Foreign Interference Commission and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to nail India in the terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar case.

“If it was such an open and shut case on Nijjar as Justin Trudeau has been stating, then why has the investigating agency, Royal Mounted Canadian Police, filed a charge-sheet till date ? Why has the Canadian government not shared any evidence linking Indian agents with murder of the Khalistan Tiger Force terrorist?,” said a top diplomat.

It is quite evident that in pursuit of Khalistani votes in Canada, Trudeau will use the statements of counsel for proscribed SFJ to Foreign Interference Commission to indict India as inquiry did not allow any counter-view organization to join the public hearing. PM Justin Trudeau is slated to appear before the Commission on October 16, a day after the Safety Minister deposes before the Commission. “ It is a one-sided inquiry….a sham….and the whole idea is to defame India and its government,” said a top security official.

While RCMP has not even filed a charge sheet in the Nijjar murder case, Trudeau for his extremist Sikh vote declared India guilty last September 18 in the Canadian Parliament. It is understood that the Canadian next move will be to make one of the four arrested Sikh youth for murder for Nijjar to turn approver and use his statement before RCMP to indict India. As all of the arrested are either Canadian citizens or asylum seekers, they will be more than happy to indict India in the court with no Indian legal representation.

Already a bounty of half a million Canadian dollars has been put on the head of High Commissioner Sanjay Verma with Khalistanis ‘shooting and burning’ his effigy in Vancouver last Saturday.

Even though Trudeau wants to indict India on foreign interference in Canadian election processes, there is evidence with Indian intelligence that officials of Canadian High Commission in Delhi and its consulate in Chandigarh were surreptitiously engaging the ruling party in Delhi and Punjab. The Canadians were also trying to radicalize the Sikh community in Punjab by fueling the so-called farmers' movement as well as orchestrating the human rights narrative against the Modi government.