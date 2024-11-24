Swifties hearts ‘ache’ as Taylor Swift breaks down in tears during Eras Tour show in Toronto: ‘We gotta protect her…’

Taylor Swift broke down in tears onstage at Rogers Centre as she commemorated her sixth and last Eras Tour performance in Toronto on Saturday night. After wiping away her tears, Taylor Swift said that this wasn't “even the last show” on her Eras tour, which ends on December 8

A video clip that has gone viral on social media shows the 34-year-old singer of “Bad Blood” tried to contain her tears as the sold-out audience lauded Swift with a minute-long standing ovation during her performance of “Champagne Problems.”

“Toronto, we’re at the very end of this tour so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my …,” the pop star stated before getting choked up and turning away.

She thanked every member of crew and all those who contributed to her tour, saying that “I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore.”

“That was, uh, I’m just having a bit of a moment. Sorry,” the singer added.

After wiping away her tears, she said that this wasn't “even the last show” on her Eras tour, which ends on December 8

“My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this. And you’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget,” she told the her fans.

The Cruel Summer singer further said that she enjoyed her time while being in Toronto. “It’s been so amazing. I love guys. Thank you so much for that.”

Also Read: Taylor Swift ‘devastated’ by Liam Payne’s death, ‘plans’ tribute during Eras Tour: ‘She loved him'

Swifties react as they couldn't see Taylor crying

Reacting to the viral video, Swifties were quick to share their emotions on seeing their star seeing crying,

"It's not even the last show" 😭 We are not going to emotionally survive closing night," one fan wrote.

“SHES CRYING AND IM SOBBING,” another wrote.

“I don't know why but seeing her cry makes my heart ache,” a third user chimed in, the fourth one stated, “Taylor's emotions hit different when it's the end of an era.”

“She's so precious we gotta protect her at all costs,” another admirer added.

At the Saturday event, Ed Kelce, the father of Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, made a major impact on the Swifties seated next to him.

A picture circulated online shows the father of two being seen trading friendship bracelets with admirers.

The multimillionaire pop star's tour, which began in March 2023, will finally come to an end next month when she plays three gigs in Vancouver.