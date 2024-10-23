Taylor Swift fans blast 'copycat' Shakira for stealing creative elements from Eras tour: ‘Don’t make it obvious'

After Shakira smashed the record of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, several Swifties accused the Colombian musician of stealing creative components of ‘Cruel Summer’ singer for her forthcoming trek, the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. Shakira's impending world tour has smashed Taylor Swift's feat.(AFP via Getty Images)

This comes as one of Swift's Eras Tour records had already been beaten by Shakira's impending world tour. According to Marca, Shakira, 47, became the first female performer to sell out five straight stadium performances at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros.

During her most recent tour, Swift, 34, set a record after performing four straight sold-out shows at the stadium, formerly known as Foro Sol.

Taylor Swift's fans take dig at Shakira

Following the publication of alleged goods and set/flooring ideas from Shakira's crew that mimicked Swift's marketing, an unaffiliated Swift fan account on X sparked a variety of reactions.

One user commented, “The inspiration is so obviously taken from the eras tour but if this goes viral they will be doing mental gymnastics to act like it isn’t.”

Shakira's crew “might as well call it Taylor's eras tour,” one user quipped, while another noted that the 47-year-old singer “said The Eras Tour is NOT over yet.”

Another fan went on to claim that Shakira and her staff were also stealing Swift's choreography for their upcoming stage show after reacting to a video in the thread that allegedly showed footage of Shakira's tour rehearsals.

The fan said, “She also has a jump into the water, lol,” while others stated that she and her group researched the Eras tour in order to create something akin to it.

According to other followers, Swift would come under intense scrutiny if she were the subject of the conversation.

Some Swifties even hinted that the American singer would come under intense scrutiny if she were the subject of the debate, adding that “mother is carrying the legacy but in Spanish”.

On the other hand, some Swift fans expressed sympathy towards the South American singer, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, and some Swift fans felt more pity for the South American singer.

One user said, “It's okay because we love Shakira.”