Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ivanka Trump cheers at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour after her dad said ‘I hate…’

ByBhavika Rathore
Oct 23, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Ivanka Trump attended a Taylor Swift concert in Miami with her daughter, despite her father's previous disdain for the singer.

Taylor Swift was performing in Miami when Ivanka Trump joined the crowd. Sources revealed to People that the daughter of former president Donald Trump attended the concert along with her 13-year-old daughter, Arabella, and friends over the weekend. Ivanka was seen in the crowd after her father publicly posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” in response to Swift’s announcement to publicly endorse Kamala Harris.

Ivanka Trump and her daughter were spotted at a Taylor Swift concert in Miami, despite Donald Trump's negative remarks about the singer. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP, @tayloeswift/Instagram))
Ivanka Trump and her daughter were spotted at a Taylor Swift concert in Miami, despite Donald Trump's negative remarks about the singer. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP, @tayloeswift/Instagram))

Also Read: Elon Musk delivers cash, conspiracies to Pennsylvania voters

Ivanka Trump’s daughter is a Swiftie

It turns out that presidential nominee Trump’s granddaughter is a big swiftie, and Ivanka took her to the singer’s concert at the Hard Rock Stadium. Earlier, she shared a picture of a cake with Blank Space lyrics written over it on her daughter’s birthday on Instagram. She captioned the photo “Best cake for my favourite Swiftie”. The cake echoed the one shown in the music video.

Ahead of the elections, Trump made various attempts to use the Lover songstress’ likeliness to his campaign’s advantage. He used various intellectual properties of Swift for campaign purposes. Recently, he used the original version of 22 in his campaign promotion video without seeking any permission from the singer.

Also Read: Biden backtracks and corrects himself after calling for Trump to be locked up 2 weeks before election

Swift trolled by the Republicans

Swift quickly became a target for the Republicans after she announced to endorsement of Harris. Following Trump’s hate post, JD Vance wrote, “made a jab at Taylor as he told Fox News, “We admire Taylor Swift's music, but I don't think most Americans, whether they like her music or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and problems of most Americans.” Dark MAGA Elon Musk posted on X, “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” in response to her announcement.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //