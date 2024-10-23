Ivanka Trump cheers at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour after her dad said ‘I hate…’

Taylor Swift was performing in Miami when Ivanka Trump joined the crowd. Sources revealed to People that the daughter of former president Donald Trump attended the concert along with her 13-year-old daughter, Arabella, and friends over the weekend. Ivanka was seen in the crowd after her father publicly posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” in response to Swift’s announcement to publicly endorse Kamala Harris. Ivanka Trump and her daughter were spotted at a Taylor Swift concert in Miami, despite Donald Trump's negative remarks about the singer. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP, @tayloeswift/Instagram))

Also Read: Elon Musk delivers cash, conspiracies to Pennsylvania voters

Ivanka Trump’s daughter is a Swiftie

It turns out that presidential nominee Trump’s granddaughter is a big swiftie, and Ivanka took her to the singer’s concert at the Hard Rock Stadium. Earlier, she shared a picture of a cake with Blank Space lyrics written over it on her daughter’s birthday on Instagram. She captioned the photo “Best cake for my favourite Swiftie”. The cake echoed the one shown in the music video.

Ahead of the elections, Trump made various attempts to use the Lover songstress’ likeliness to his campaign’s advantage. He used various intellectual properties of Swift for campaign purposes. Recently, he used the original version of 22 in his campaign promotion video without seeking any permission from the singer.

Also Read: Biden backtracks and corrects himself after calling for Trump to be locked up 2 weeks before election

Swift trolled by the Republicans

Swift quickly became a target for the Republicans after she announced to endorsement of Harris. Following Trump’s hate post, JD Vance wrote, “made a jab at Taylor as he told Fox News, “We admire Taylor Swift's music, but I don't think most Americans, whether they like her music or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and problems of most Americans.” Dark MAGA Elon Musk posted on X, “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” in response to her announcement.