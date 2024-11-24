Taylor Swift tears up speaking to fans at Eras Tour concert at Toronto: ‘It’s not even the last show'

Taylor Swift is emotional as her Eras Tour slowly approaches its end. The singer was seen breaking into tears as she received a standing ovation during her performance of Champagne Problems. She was performing at her last show in Toronto, reported People. The singer held six sold-out concerts at the Rogers Centre for 19 days, starting November 14. (Also read: Taylor Swift's fans slam Ariana Grande for teaming up with Scooter Braun amid music feud) Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour on Thursday, November 14, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

What Taylor said onstage

As per a video of a fan who posted on TikTok, Taylor smiled as fans cheered loud during her performance. “Toronto, we're at the very end of this tour so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my ...," she broke mid-sentence, getting emotional and covered her face.

‘We’ve loved our time in Toronto’

She wiped tears off her face and then went on to add, “This tour… I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore. That was… uh, I’m just having a bit of a moment so… It’s not even the last show! My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this. And you’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget. We’ve loved our time in Toronto, it's been so amazing. I love you guys. Thanks so much for that.”

Taylor's highly successful Eras Tour started in March 2023. The three final shows will take place in Vancouver next month on December 6-8. The Eras Tour features a nearly three-hour performance with more than 40 tracks from her entire discography, with recent updates that add extra songs from her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, while also omitting some of her older hits.