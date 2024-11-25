With no tickets to Taylor Swift's Toronto Eras stop, NYC influencer forced to shell out thousands of dollars last minute

With six hours until show time, New York City influencer Katelyn Sailor and her husband, Kyle, still didn’t have tickets to see Taylor Swift’s final Eras Tour stop at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Saturday, November 23. As the “Anti-Hero” pop star’s fan crossed borders to see the beloved songstress without tickets, she went into a meltdown on social media. Katelyn Sailor (with her husband, Kyle) documented her "fever dream" experience at a Taylor Swift Toronto show for which she didn't have tickets even hours before show time. (Instagram)

At 2 pm (local time), the influencer wrote on her Instagram Stories, “PS: we don’t have tickets,” informing her followers that the Grammy-winning artist was going live at 8 pm. Sailor shared her tumultuous journey to finally bagging last-minute tickets as she continued monitoring ticket prices. “The bad news? We STALKED tickets last weekend and they went way down day of, so we could get lower bowl seats for a deal. Today? THE WENT UP,” she said. She revealed a screenshot of available tickets on one of her Stories, showing that even the cheapest tickets would need them to cough up around $3,750 each.

Katelyn Sailor's Instagram meltdown.

In panic mode, Sailor further exposed her text message chat with her mother, wherein she told her, “If your son in law took to me to Toronto to NOT see Taylor Swift, I’m gonna murder him.”

With less than two hours left until show time, Katelyn shared a snap of her concert outfit, sporting a black dress with a golden jacket. “The face of a gal whose husband made her get ready but still doesn’t have f***ing tickets,” she added.

NYC couple finally snags exorbitant last-minute tickets to Taylor Swift's final Toronto show

In the following Stories, Katelyn and her husband went from confessing to fellow Swifties “for the first time all day” that they didn’t have tickets to finally bagging tickets that cost $1,896 each. “Holy freaking sh*t we bought them and I’m just waiting for them to be transferred. I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,” Sailor exclaimed in a video, standing outside the stadium. Minutes after the clock struck 8 pm, Katelyn still couldn’t get into the stadium as she opened up about spending their dog Lou’s “college tuition on tickets.” She continued, “They haven’t transferred yet, so we can’t get in. She just went on.”

Katelyn Sailor finally got in after the show had already started.

With the concert on, Katelyn and her husband made a late entry into the stadium. In a major plot twist following Kyle’s phone conversation with StubHub, Sailor revealed that they’d hit the jackpot as their “fever dream” of being upgraded to floor seats came true. When inside, Katelyn recorded a video from the 8th row, “I actually don’t know how it gets better than this. Can’t breathe still. Signing off. WHAT IS LIFE.”

Katelyn and Kyle’s Toronto road trip for the “Fearless” crooner’s last show in the city has since successfully wrapped up. Just hours ago, she again took to her IG account to share a carousel post, referencing her husband in the caption: “I had the time of my life fighting StubHub with you.”

After playing six shows at the Rogers Centre, Swift’s Eras Tour concerts will officially go out with a bang at BC Place in Vancouver from December 6 to 8.