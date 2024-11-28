Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift song he ‘learned to love’, leaves fans in awe

Travis Kelce is opening up on how he grew to love one particular Taylor Swift song overtime. During a bonus episode of the New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts alongside his brother, Jason, the Chiefs tight end explained how he “learned to absolutely love” the song, Death by a Thousand Cuts. Travis Kelce reveals one Taylor Swift song he grew to love

The Kansas City Chiefs star explained that he “fell in love” with the tenth track on Swift's Lover album after watching her perform it during a Tiny Desk concert by NPR in 2019, the same year the album was released. However, he stumbled upon the radio network's acronym, saying NRP instead of NPR, which stands for National Public Radio.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Kelce gushed about other Swift songs that he likes. After a viewer asked him to pick one song he could “listen for the rest of his life,” the NFL star chose the second track from 1989, her fifth studio album released in 2014. “‘Blank Space’ is a song that I’ll always listen to forever,” he said, adding, “It’s just unbelievable, everything about it.”

Fans in awe as Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift he ‘fell in love’ with

Shortly after the podcast episode was revealed, fans rushed to the 2019 video to “rewatch” Swift's performance of Death by a Thousand Cuts. “Who is watching again after Travis mentioned this,” one fan remarked, while a second said, “Here after Travis said he watched this, just had to rewatch it again!”

One more user confessed, “I got here because travis said he watched this and fell in love with Death By A Thousand Cuts.” “Always love a reason to revisit this performance! Thanks, Trav,” a fourth user added.