Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner enjoy trip to Japan with their kids: ‘Best friend exes’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, reportedly, enjoyed a family dinner as Violet is soon expected to move to university for further studies. It was also reported that the family enjoyed a trip to Japan with the three kids they share– Violet, 18; Seraphina, 15; and Samuel, 12. The two continue to team up for the sake of their children. The news of their recent trip came amid Affleck’s marital woes with Jennifer Lopez. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner enjoyed a family dinner with their kids in Connecticut.(AP)

Also: J.Lo joins in on TikTok trend, drinks straight ‘from the bottle’ after girls' night out on Ben Affleck's birthday

Ben Affleck cherishes family dinner

According to the Hello! Magazine, Affleck was recently spotted at a family dinner with Garner and the kids, having a significant family dinner moment in New Haven, Connecticut. Their daughter Violet is said to attend Yale University, the prestigious Ivy League school also located in New Haven. After, what appeared to be graduation dinner, they took a walk around the block where Affleck was spotted beaming and cherishing the time spent with his kids. In a heartfelt moment, the Batman actor embraced Fin in a hug as they all gathered along the sidewalk.

Lopez who shares a close relationship with Affleck’s eldest child, however, was missing from the celebration of her important milestone.

Also Read: Ben Affleck being ‘respectful’ and giving space to Jennifer Lopez amid separation rumours: ‘Vowed to let her…’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s trip to Japan

Jennifer Garner recently shared pictures from her vacation to Japan with her kids on Instagram. The pictures featured various experiences she had during her trip to the country. While Affleck was nowhere to be seen in the pictures, sources close to the actor reported that he was there on the trip as reported by Fox News Digital. The source said, “They’re best friend exes and the epitome of good co-parenting.” Garner posted the picture on Thursday which also marked Affleck’s 52nd birthday and the former was spotted visiting the latter at his rental home. A few hours later, Lopez also dropped by to congratulate Affleck on his birthday.