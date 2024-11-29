Jennifer Lopez struggles with 'anxiety' over Diddy's arrest and past relationship, avoids public talk

Jennifer Lopez is not enjoying any moment of being connected to ex-Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs as he is currently lodged in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre, as reported by sources. The disgraced mogul was arrested in September for sex trafficking and racketeering and awaits his trial scheduled for May 5, 2025. JLo is trying her best to avoid conversations about Diddy in public and his supposed involvement in the charges against him. Lopez and the rapper dated from 1999 to 2001. Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles, Jennifer Lopez is trying to steer clear of discussions about him.(X)

Lopez avoids Diddy talk in public

According to the OK! Magazine, a source revealed to a news outlet, “It’s no secret they had a very volatile relationship, but she doesn’t want to talk about it and is desperately hoping it will all just go away.”

The source continued, “Jennifer is ignoring all questions about Diddy, but she can’t ignore the anxiety that comes every time his name is mentioned," the source added. "She’s at the point now where she’s getting PTSD over it. She’s terrified where this will all end as far as her involvement goes. It’s likely she’ll be formally interrogated."

While there are speculations that the On The Floor singer might have been aware of Diddy’s misdeeds, Thea de Sousa, who worked with Lopez on Maid in Manhattan, assured that she was not aware of the alleged heinous crimes.

De Sousa claimed, “If you knew Jennifer Lopez, if you ever worked with her like I did, or if you were close with people who are like family to her like I am, you would know she did not have any idea about Diddy.” He added, “She barely drinks, she is not a partier, she isn't a good time girl, she is a workaholic who uplifts [women] and who was charmed by him for a brief time in her life."

Diddy and Lopez’s dating timeline

The disgraced rapper and Lopez first dated from 1999 to 2001, shortly after she ended her marriage to Ojani Noa. They were frequently seen together in public, becoming one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples. They briefly reunited in 2007 but did not rekindle a lasting romance. In 2021, after Lopez’s split from Alex Rodriguez, rumours surfaced about them getting close again.