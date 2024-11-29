Inside Jennifer Lopez's solo Thanksgiving celebration without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez seemed to have a happy Thanksgiving as she celebrated the occasion for the first time since parting ways with Ben Affleck. While the Batman actor celebrated the holiday with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner and kids, the singer-songwriter shared a solo picture of herself with a turkey on Instagram. Affleck and Garner share three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. Jennifer Lopez celebrated Thanksgiving with a heartfelt message to her fans while showcasing her style. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

J.Lo all smiles for Thanksgiving

On Friday, the On The Foor singer shared her picture and wished her 250 million followers, “I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving” adding, “I am so incredibly grateful for all of you.”

In her latest social media post, Lopez wowed fans by pairing a floral sweater with sleek jeans, her hair tied back in a chic ponytail that highlighted her elegant drop earrings. She later shared the same photo to her Story, adding a touch of warmth with brown heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Affleck and Garner were spotted distributing meals to the homeless individuals in Lo Angeles on Thursday. They also joined forces at the Midnight Mission charity event along with their three children. The exes appeared to be close as at one point Affleck was spotted whispering something to the 13 Going 30 actor, as reported by Page Six.

Garner, Affleck and Lopez timeline

Affleck and Garner began dating shortly after his split from Lopez and married in 2005. Their marriage lasted for ten years before they announced their separation in 2015, though they remained close for the sake of their children.

Meanwhile, after the breakup with singer Marc Anthony, J.Lo began dating former baseball star Alex Rodriguez in 2017. They were engaged in 2019 but split in 2021, citing the challenges of long-distance. Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021. Their relationship, now referred to as Bennifer 2.0, blossomed into a full-on relationship, and they got engaged again in 2022. They married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in 2022. However, two years later, the singer filed for divorce from Affleck in August.