Is Johnny Depp dating a young Spanish influencer half his age? Truth revealed

It seems as though Johnny Depp is ready for love in his life again after his brief romance with lawyer Joelle Rich. The new rumours doing rounds in Tinseltown suggest that the actor is romantically linked to a Dior influencer who is half his age. The Spanish influencer appears to be equally interested in Depp as she wished him “Happy Birthday Johnny Depp” along with a video of herself dancing on his birthday, as reported by Daily Mail. ohnny Depp may have found new romance with Spanish influencer Jess Bordiu, who is half his age.(@JDe_pp/X, @jessbordiu/X)

Also Read: Jimmy Fallon fans think comedian was ‘hungover’ at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, here's why

Who is Depp’s new Spanish love?

The Spanish beauty in Depp’s life, Jess Bordiu seems to be healthily obsessed with the actor as she frequently writes about him on her social media. However, she does have other interests like music, film, fashion, travel and photography. Earlier this year, she dressed up as Willy Wonka for a social post.

The two were spotted multiple times recently, possibly by coincidence. She was in Seville when Depp attended a film festival earlier this month and was also in San Sebastian when he was there in September. Jess's Instagram suggests she is currently in London, where Depp is living. Additionally, both work with Dior—Jess has shared paid content for the brand, while Depp is the face of Dior’s Eau Sauvage fragrance.

Also Read: ‘…she’s hitting breaking point': Kim Kardashian struggles with holiday plans amid co-parenting with Kanye West

Depp’s previous relationship with Joelle Rich

Depp was previously in a relationship with London lawyer Joelle Rich, which reportedly began during his 2022 court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The couple was said to have had intense chemistry, but their relationship reportedly ended in November of the same year, as it is believed to have fizzled out.

One of Depp’s friends said at the time, “Are they still an item? We are not talking about a normal couple here. It’s not a big, stable, committed love affair and I’m not sure that it ever was.” They added, “I don’t know if they are together in any way at this point. Certainly, I don’t believe it is a serious romantic relationship, or even an exclusive one.”

Meanwhile, a source told the news outlet, “Firstly, he has just come out of a massive legal battle [with ex-wife Amber Heard], so who would want to commit after that? It has been an extremely traumatic period for him.” They continued, “Secondly, he’s Johnny Depp and I don’t think a standard committed relationship is going to be his thing.”