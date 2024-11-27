Indian-origin businessman faces backlash for purchasing 14 lakh Louis Vuitton dog suitcase

Ajay Thakore, aka Ace Rogers, CEO of Doctor Multimedia, became a target of social media backlash after he shared a video of himself purchasing a luxury item for his dog. The clip shows him picking a Louis Vuitton (LV) dog suitcase called “Bone Trunk” worth ₹14 lakh. His video prompted dissatisfaction among people, with many suggesting that it would have been better to donate the money to a dog shelter instead of spending it on one luxury item. The image shows Indian-origin businessman Ajay Thakore with his dog. He purchased a 14 lakh Louis Vuitton suitcase for his pet pooch. (in.louisvuitton.com, Instagram/@acerogersceo)

“Aspen’s always spending money like there’s no tomorrow. $20k Louis Vuitton bone trunk,” Thakore wrote as he shared a video. The clip shows him entering a Louis Vuitton store, greeting the staff, and jokingly saying, “I think my dog has something to pick up.” An individual then reveals the item the businessman was picking up - an LV Bone Trunk, which, according to the official website, is priced at ₹14,10,000.

What is a Bone Trunk?

The official LV website describes the product as a “hard-sided suitcase” that resembles a bone and contains a varnished wooden tray with two bowls.

Take a look at the video here:

With over 1.7 million views, the video has received tons of likes and comments. An individual wrote, “You are what’s wrong with this world. So sad you are so insecure.” Thakore retorted, “My kid is worth 9 figures and will live off 12 million a year with 100 mil in a trust. How much is your kiddo worth?” He added, “I also employ hundreds of people and donate 8 figures to charity and animal shelters. What exactly do you two do besides waste time on Instagram.”

Another commented, “And people are starving in the world… how sad.” A third posted, “Think about all the good to shelter dogs that 20k could do. I don’t get this at all.” A fourth expressed, “Man, this really is a grotesque illustration of what’s wrong in society. Imagine being such a gullible brand slave that you spaff 10s of thousands on something so goddam pointless just so you can show off about it. How achingly insecure would you have to be to resort to this? Just a sickening lack of awareness or values.”

Earlier this year, Ajay Thakore made headlines for allegedly threatening to kill a dock worker who refused to park his yacht. During the heated argument, the California-based businessman also exposed his genitals to the worker. In a viral video, he was seen saying, “I will kill you, you know I will kill you, I will kill,” to the worker.

What are your thoughts on this video showing a Louis Vuitton dog suitcase?