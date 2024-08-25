 Hermès in hand, revenge in mind: Woman makes Louis Vuitton staff count ₹70 lakh and then leaves. Here's what happened | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hermès in hand, revenge in mind: Woman makes Louis Vuitton staff count 70 lakh and then leaves. Here's what happened

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 25, 2024 10:43 AM IST

The woman had gone to a Louis Vuitton store to shop for clothing and said that the employees had treated her coldly. Later, she took her revenge on them.

Revenge is a dish best served cold, and a Chinese woman has once again proved it. The woman who claimed to be ignored by the staff at a Louis Vuitton store, waited for two months to get back at them.

The Louis Vuitton staff counted <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70 lakh in cash and later the customer decided to leave the store.(X)
The Louis Vuitton staff counted 70 lakh in cash and later the customer decided to leave the store.(X)

According to a Sohu news website, the woman, who goes by the handle "xiaomayouren" on the social networking site Xiaohongshu, shared about her "infuriating" experience at the StarLight Place shopping centre in Chongqing, southwest China, in June.

Donning a Hermes bag, the woman had gone to a Louis Vuitton store to shop for clothing and said that the employees had treated her coldly. (Also Read: Louis Vuitton's latest boots trolled on social media: ‘To clean the side walks?’

She asked to see the new arrivals, but they ignored her request, pointing instead to old seasonal clothing. They also ignored her request for water.

When she asked them to show her some outfits that would fit, they even rolled their eyes and appeared irritated. The client said that when she called "the headquarters" of the luxury brand post the incident, she did not get an answer.

So, taking things into her own hands, the woman waited two months to get her revenge when she visited the same store with a bag of cash consisting of 600,000 Yuan (approximately 70 lakh).

Before telling the salesperson they would buy the clothes, they tried them on. The woman then paid with a large bag of money that she had given to the shop personnel.

The woman said, "We don't want to buy now," to the sales team after they had spent two hours counting the money. "We're leaving", she added.

"After they finished counting it, I just took away my money and left. How is it possible for me to buy their products to improve their work performance?" she wrote on Xiaohongshu. According to the South China Morning Post, the woman described this incident as the "most spleen-venting incident of the year".

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Hermès in hand, revenge in mind: Woman makes Louis Vuitton staff count 70 lakh and then leaves. Here's what happened
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On