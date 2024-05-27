Louis Vuitton's new boots trolled on social media, reminds netizens of ‘big foot’
These particular boots, which are black and brown in colour, have a brush-like style from the bottom that people can't stop commenting about.
Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of women's collections at Louis Vuitton, recently unveiled his collection in Cruise 2025 show. According to the website of the luxury fashion house, "Nicolas Ghesquière imbues his signature style with a passionate Spanish flair, cultivating a multifaceted allure through an emotional journey of discovery."
While his new collection compromised an array of "flamboyant silhouettes enlivened with graphic chiaroscuro," it was a particular pair of shoes that caught the attention of numerous people on social media. (Also Read: Louis Vuitton's 'human leg' boots priced over ₹2,00,000 shock people)
Take a look at these boots here:
Shared on May 26, this post has garnered over 26,000 likes and counting. The comments section is buzzing with reactions, with many expressing disbelief at the sight of these boots. (Also Read: Louis Vuitton’s earphones hit market at jaw-dropping price. Guess the cost)
Here's how other people reacted:
An individual wrote, "What horrible shoes!? Hen shoes. Ridiculous. Does anyone spend money on them?"
A second shared, "These look like the brushes at the car wash."
"What in the big foot is going on here!" posted a third.
A fourth commented, "Is that for real? They look like brushes a man would use for shaving! Just because it's the LV name doesn't mean it's a good design! Are you just grasping at straws"?
"First time I will ever see someone actually wearing those I'promise I'll drop dead laughing," said a fifth.
A sixth added, "They are awesome! Walking around cleaning deep in the corners, brushing things off lightly."
"I'm actually unfollowing over this post. What in the Big Bird's Goth Brother are in the first pic?" added a seventh.
What are your thoughts on these shoes? Would you ever wear them?
