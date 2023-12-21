Louis Vuitton’s earphones hit market at jaw-dropping price. Guess the cost

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton launched wireless earphones in March this year. These earphones have a battery life of 28 hours and offer hybrid active noise reduction. Though these features are impressive, what has really caught people’s attention is the staggering price of these earphones. Can you take a guess at their cost? Well, they cost $1,660 (approximately ₹1.3 lakh). Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Earphones have a battery life of 28 hours and offer hybrid active noise reduction. (Louis Vuitton)

“A unique audio experience. The Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Earphones were crafted to deliver the latest cutting-edge technology. Enhanced with hybrid active noise cancellation, the earphones create a world of immersive sound,” wrote Louis Vuitton while sharing a video of the earphones on Instagram.

The product is available in five different colours. These are red, black, golden, silver, and blue to violet gradients. The product is made from lightweight aluminium and features a layer of polished sapphire glass that is placed over a Monogram flower. Additionally, the product has Kaleidoscopic Illuminations. The charging case has LED backlights and showcases a stunning kaleidoscope of gradient colours. The charging case also performs an electric dance while indicating battery levels.

Take a look at the earphones here:

The video was shared in March this year on Instagram. It has since then gone viral with over 11.6 million views. It has also accumulated a flurry of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Omg the golden one,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Take both of my both Kidneys.”

“I’d rather buy Sony, B&O, Bose, or AirPods,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “God! This is so cool.”

“Wow! would love to have it,” shared a fifth.

