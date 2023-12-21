close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Louis Vuitton’s earphones hit market at jaw-dropping price. Guess the cost

Louis Vuitton’s earphones hit market at jaw-dropping price. Guess the cost

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 21, 2023 09:54 PM IST

Many reacted to Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Earphones, with one jokingly saying, “Take both of my both kidneys.”

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton launched wireless earphones in March this year. These earphones have a battery life of 28 hours and offer hybrid active noise reduction. Though these features are impressive, what has really caught people’s attention is the staggering price of these earphones. Can you take a guess at their cost? Well, they cost $1,660 (approximately 1.3 lakh).

Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Earphones have a battery life of 28 hours and offer hybrid active noise reduction. (Louis Vuitton)
Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Earphones have a battery life of 28 hours and offer hybrid active noise reduction. (Louis Vuitton)

Also Read| Louis Vuitton's 'human leg' boots priced over 2,00,000 shock people

“A unique audio experience. The Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Earphones were crafted to deliver the latest cutting-edge technology. Enhanced with hybrid active noise cancellation, the earphones create a world of immersive sound,” wrote Louis Vuitton while sharing a video of the earphones on Instagram.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The product is available in five different colours. These are red, black, golden, silver, and blue to violet gradients. The product is made from lightweight aluminium and features a layer of polished sapphire glass that is placed over a Monogram flower. Additionally, the product has Kaleidoscopic Illuminations. The charging case has LED backlights and showcases a stunning kaleidoscope of gradient colours. The charging case also performs an electric dance while indicating battery levels.

Take a look at the earphones here:

The video was shared in March this year on Instagram. It has since then gone viral with over 11.6 million views. It has also accumulated a flurry of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Omg the golden one,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Take both of my both Kidneys.”

“I’d rather buy Sony, B&O, Bose, or AirPods,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “God! This is so cool.”

“Wow! would love to have it,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this?

Also Read| Is it a belt or a skirt? Diesel’s creation worth $1000 spark Twitter chatter

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out