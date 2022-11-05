Is it a belt or a skirt? Diesel’s creation worth $1000 spark Twitter chatter

We have all seen a number of fashion trends up to this point. While some of these fads undoubtedly had a following, others were not well-liked by the general public. Recently, high-end brand Diesel came out with a skirt that has sparked a discussion online. So, if you are wondering what is about this latest trend, allow us to tell you. Italian retailer Diesel created a belt skirt that is causing controversy on the internet for a number of reasons, including the $1000 price tag and the fact that it could be uncomfortable to sit in.

This mini skirt is a part of the brand's fall collection of 2022. The creative director, Glenn Martens has continued to embrace the year 2000 by incorporating low-waisted silhouettes into their collection. This belt skirt is a classic example of that.

Take a look at the clothing here:

Since being released, many people have reacted to the design.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

the diesel skirt literally looks like the hip brace i have to wear to prevent dislocations pic.twitter.com/ptqPFCD3hD — Peach (@justafewmorelbs) November 2, 2022

Even if the Diesel skirt says it has velcro on the product description on the website…it should NOT be velcro omg!!! It’s a ~$1K+ piece from a reputable high end fashion house that has MORE than enough money for that. I’ve been saying this forever, quality means nothing anymore. — high fashion hooker & dominatrix (@FASHI0NWH0RE) November 3, 2022

PLEASE not people spending $1k on the RUNWAY diesel skirt and being upset



bro it’s literally not made for going to starbucks runway is not about functionality oh my god — ky (@urgirlky) November 4, 2022

the diesel skirt is literally a waist trainer why are yall paying 900-1400 dollars for a waist trainer skirt — amy🐔glen's discord kitten (@shmoopy_doopy) November 4, 2022

i'm sorry but who sees the diesel skirt and thinks "yeah I'm gonna buy it to wear it on a daily basis it's gonna be so practical" 💀 it's literally a show piece https://t.co/fVvZ32FjmJ — bel🤍 (@bibibade) November 3, 2022

These mini skirts from the brand come in two colours- gray and cherry red. Many people have said that this clothing has no practicality and it is challenging to wear it anywhere outside.