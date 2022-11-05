Home / Trending / Is it a belt or a skirt? Diesel’s creation worth $1000 spark Twitter chatter

Is it a belt or a skirt? Diesel’s creation worth $1000 spark Twitter chatter

Updated on Nov 05, 2022 04:16 PM IST

For their fall 2022 collection, Diesel came out with a skirt/belt that has caught the attention of many netizens.

Diesel's model in their belt skirt.(Twitter/@justafewmorelbs)
ByVrinda Jain

We have all seen a number of fashion trends up to this point. While some of these fads undoubtedly had a following, others were not well-liked by the general public. Recently, high-end brand Diesel came out with a skirt that has sparked a discussion online. So, if you are wondering what is about this latest trend, allow us to tell you. Italian retailer Diesel created a belt skirt that is causing controversy on the internet for a number of reasons, including the $1000 price tag and the fact that it could be uncomfortable to sit in.

This mini skirt is a part of the brand's fall collection of 2022. The creative director, Glenn Martens has continued to embrace the year 2000 by incorporating low-waisted silhouettes into their collection. This belt skirt is a classic example of that.

Take a look at the clothing here:

Since being released, many people have reacted to the design.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

These mini skirts from the brand come in two colours- gray and cherry red. Many people have said that this clothing has no practicality and it is challenging to wear it anywhere outside.

Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
Saturday, November 05, 2022
