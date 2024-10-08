Trump Organization to develop $1.5 billion golf course and hotel project in Vietnam

Vietnam's real estate developer Kinhbac City (KBC) said on Tuesday that its subsidiary has partnered with The Trump Organization to develop a $1.5 billion golf course and hotel project in northern Vietnam. The Trump Organization to develop a $1.5 billion golf course and hotel project in northern Vietnam.(AFP)

A memorandum of understanding between the two companies was signed in late September during the visit of the Vietnamese President To Lam to the United States, KBC said in a statement.

This is a developing story