Trump Organization to develop $1.5 billion golf course and hotel project in Vietnam

Reuters |
Oct 08, 2024 02:42 PM IST

Vietnam's real estate developer Kinhbac City (KBC) said on Tuesday that its subsidiary has partnered with The Trump Organization to develop a $1.5 billion golf course and hotel project in northern Vietnam.

The Trump Organization to develop a $1.5 billion golf course and hotel project in northern Vietnam.(AFP)
The Trump Organization to develop a $1.5 billion golf course and hotel project in northern Vietnam.(AFP)

A memorandum of understanding between the two companies was signed in late September during the visit of the Vietnamese President To Lam to the United States, KBC said in a statement.

This is a developing story

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
