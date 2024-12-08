Notre Dame reopens after the devastating fire; complete travel guide to the Parisian gothic cathedral

Notre Dame dominated the Parisian skyline for ages, with its tall spire jutting into the sky. However, the devastating fire in April 2019 damaged the roof, upper walls and the iconic spire. It was particularly disheartening as the spire completely collapsed. The main building was saved from the fire. Since then, meticulous efforts have been underway to restore the 860-year-old landmark to its former glory. Finally, it reopens on December 7, throwing its gates open for the public since the fire. If you are visiting Paris, don’t forget to witness the rebirth of the centuries-old Gothic cathedral. Here’s a comprehensive guide to Notre Dame. Spectators take snapshots outside France's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral Saturday, December 7, 2024 in Paris during its formal reopening for the first time since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the 861-year-old landmark in 2019.((AP Photo/Bernat Armangue))

ALSO READ: Notre-Dame rises from the ashes in astonishing ceremony attended by world leaders | Photos

How to get to Notre Dame?

Notre Dame is right in the centre of Paris so navigating the path to the iconic landmark is not difficult. Cité is the nearest metro station, and it’s just a five-minute walk from the cathedral.

How to get ticket for Notre Dame?



Visitors can book free tickets through the cathedral's official website. Reservations can be made either on the day of the visit or up to two days prior. Starting today, the first available slots for visits beginning December 9 will be open for booking. However, advance reservations are recommended. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait in a long queue at the security point. The entry ticket is free but a visit to a treasury costs €10 Euro. The treasury houses all the religious objects, ancient relics and manuscript books.

ALSO READ: Notre Dame reopening: Trump-Macron's ‘17-second' long handshake goes viral

What to see in Notre Dame?

Visitors traditionally enter through one of Notre Dame's three grand arched doorways, specifically the central Portal of the Last Judgment. From there, they will follow a ‘symbolic path,’ as described by the cathedral, an ancient route traditionally taken by pilgrims since the Middle Ages.

There’s a lot to see in the ancient cathedral, from the stained glass windows and exquisite paintings from the 17th and 18th centuries to the Portal of the Virgin and the Our Lady sculpture depicting Mary, along with many other magnificent features. Every hallmark of medieval architecture, whether in fine sculpture, intricate design, or breathtaking paintings, can be found here. The cathedral is gilded with history and heritage.

ALSO READ: Notre-Dame to reopen today: 5 interesting facts about the iconic cathedral