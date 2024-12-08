Notre Dame reopening: Trump-Macron's ‘17-second' long handshake goes viral

US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron met during the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Saturday and the encounter brought forth the memories of their previous encounters during Trump’s first term. French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris as part of ceremonies to mark the reopening of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral.(REUTERS)

Social media erupted after both the leaders exchanged firm, prolonged handshakes, which 'lasted for 17 seconds, with each other.

Trump arrived at the Elysee Palace over 40 minutes late for his first international engagement since winning his second term in the White House last month.

Social media influencer Collin Rugg shared a video of the handshake in a post on X. He observed that the whole thing lasted for 17 seconds.

The moment, though it went viral, did not beat their previous record of 29 seconds at a 2017 event.

The leaders initially shook hands on the palace steps and it was a kind of a tug of war between the two. Trump pulled Macron's hand toward his body as they embraced and exchanged grips back and forth.

Macron did appear to try and pull away, but Trump did not let him go, tightening his grip and pulling Macron closer for a snap.

After the photo session was over, Macron maintained a firm grip and took Trump into the Elysee Palace. But this wasn't the only time the two appeared in a handshake battle.

Another Battle at Notre Dame

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron shook hands again in front of Notre Dame. Trump went for a "bro handshake" on this occasion, accompanied by the tug and pull move, a signature move for him since first becoming the US President in 2016 that's been a defining part of his dominating handshakes.

Rugg also shared a side by side comparison of Saturday’s handshake and the one two they had in 2017, calling it a ‘handshake battle’.

Despite the optics, the leaders expressed mutual respect. Macron, who hosted the first in-person meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, described Trump’s visit as a “great honour for French people.”

Trump reflected on the “great relationship” the two men enjoyed during his first administration.

“It certainly seems like the world is going a little crazy right now,” he added

Notre Dame cathedral opened for the first time since a fire ravaged the building five years ago. Several dignitaries attended the reopening of the historic church in France.