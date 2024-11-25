Walmart to shut out Thanksgiving rush as over 4K stores continue 4-year holiday tradition; other retailers follow suit

Popular retailers like Walmart, Target, Costco, Best Buy, Lowe’s and Home Depot have given US shoppers a heads-up so that they can make their holiday shopping arrangements in advance. Although deemed as go-to options for last-minute purchases all these years, these popular chains have kicked off a new tradition, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. FILE PHOTO: Shoppers crowd a Walmart store ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 27, 2019.(REUTERS / Kamil Krzaczynsk)

Also read | Thanksgiving 2024 in US: Know about history, significance, presidential Turkey pardon and celebrations

Walmart to remain closed on Thanksgiving for the 5th consecutive year

Following through with the well-established decision, the shutters for these retailers will remain closed on Thanksgiving so that workers can take the full day off to celebrate with their families as well. With Walmart extending its four-year holiday tradition, its CEO, John Fuller, told USA Today in an interview that bosses “want you to enjoy the day at home with your loved ones.” He also divulged that the major switch came into action after a Texas Walmart worker suggested breaking the old tradition of always keeping doors to Walmart open on the holiday.

According to The US Sun, over 4,600 Walmart stores will be closed on Thursday, November 29, making it the fifth year in a row that the retailer switched over from its old policy. Despite the brief 24-hour off, the stores will unlock their doors just in time for Black Friday festivities so shoppers don’t miss out on amazing deals. The same goes for other retailers, including Target.

Also read | Inside Menendez Brothers' California prison Thanksgiving

Alternatives open on Thanksgiving in the US for last-minute needs

Contrarily, local US news outlets shared a list of alternatives still open on Thanksgiving. As per NBC Los Angeles, customers on the lookout for supplies can head to options like Kroger (7 am to 3 pm), Walgreens (24-hour locations open, others to be closed), Meijer (6 am to 5 pm), Dollar General (8 am to 10 pm), CVS (9 am to 12 pm), Cabela’s (9 am to 6 pm), Whole Foods (hours vary by location), Big Lots (7 am to 9 pm), Bass Pro Shops (9 am to 6 pm) and Family Dollar (9 am to 9 pm).