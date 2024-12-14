Sydney Sweeney has had enough of body shamers! The Euphoria star recently took to social media to shut down haters, who left mean comments about her physique, with an intense workout video. The clip begins with a series of rude comments about her, including slang words like “butterface” and “frumpy.” It then transitions into a compilation of the 27-year-old's high-intensity gym routine in preparation for her upcoming role as famed female boxer Christy Martin. Sydney Sweeney shuts down haters with intense workout video(Instagram)

Sydney Sweeney shuts down body shamers with intense gym routine video

Throughout her acting career, Sweeney has dealt with severe criticism about her body, with top Hollywood producer Carol Baum saying she “isn't pretty” back in April. In the wake of constant body shaming, the Madame Web star shared the footage of herself working out hard in the gym for her role as Martin in an upcoming biopic. Her intense workout routine included lifting heavy weights, hanging abdominal crunches, cable pull-ups, cardio-boxing, and flipping tyres.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift thanks fans for ‘early birthday present’ as she makes Billboard history

ALSO READ: The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour: Gracie Abrams announces new shows across North America, check out all 2025 dates

In the video shared on her Instagram account Friday, Sweeney shared screenshots of rude comments like, “Painfully average. Better looking girls on the beach in front of my house” and “She's really not very attractive. Not sure why she's so popular. I had better body at 37 before I got pregnant with my youngest.” “Body is not the least bit incredible. She is certainly not attractive either. Maybe a 4 on a one to ten (sic) scale,” read another hate comment.

However, Sweeney's fans quickly flocked to the comment section, sharing words of encouragement. Bridgerton alum Phoebe Dynevor also showed support for her, dropping a heart and multiple fist bump emoji. Meanwhile, the Anyone But You star's fans urged her to ignore the haters, with one writing, “They only hate you because you’re a better individual than themselves. Keep being amazing, we love the s**t outta you.”