Sydney Sweeney responds to producer who said she ‘can't act, is not pretty’: ‘Women empowering women? It's fake’

Actor Sydney Sweeney, who gained fame with Euphoria and The White Lotus, has since executive produced the rom-com Anyone But You and produced the horror film Immaculate. But all the fame also came with its share of brickbats and producer Carol Baum claiming she ‘isn’t pretty’ and ‘can’t act’. Sydney responds in an interview with Vanity Fair. (Also Read: Shocking transformation! Sydney Sweeney looks unrecognizable in a dark mullet for biopic on this boxer. See pics) Actor Sydney Sweeney spoke about how Hollywood lacks women empowerment.(Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Sydney Sweeney on Carol Baum’s diss

Sydney was asked about her team fighting back when Carol questioned her looks and talent. The interviewer pointed out that Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lawrence have also spoken about how women performers are often knocked down at their professional peak.

Sydney replied, “It’s very disheartening to see women tear other women down, especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard—hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have—and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they’ve done.”

She then called out the industry for putting on a front about ‘women empowering women’, dismissing it as ‘all fake’. “This entire industry, all people say is “Women empowering other women.” None of it’s happening. All of it is fake and a front for all the other s**t that they say behind everyone’s back,” she said.

In the same interview, Sydney spoke about dealing with fame and said that she ‘tried to hide’ who she was for ‘so long’ because she wanted to preserve a bit of herself instead of ‘giving it all away’. She also said she ‘felt like taking the power back’ while hosting Saturday Night Live, where she poked fun at everything from Madame Web's failure to rumours of her having an affair with Glen Powell.

What happened

In April this year, during a discussion at a screening of Carol’s 1988 film Dead Ringers in New York, she admitted she doesn't understand all the buzz around Sydney. “Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty. She can’t act. Why is she so hot?” she said. Sydney’s representatives then told Variety, “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman.”

Sydney will soon star in the third season of Euphoria and Echo Valley.