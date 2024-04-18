Sydney Sweeney's team hits back at Carol Baum's ‘not pretty’ comment: 'Shameful she is attacking another woman’

Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney recently had some harsh criticism come her way when producer Carol Baum said in a discussion that the actor ‘isn’t pretty’ and ‘can’t act.’ A representative for Sydney has now fired back at the producer in a statement shared with Variety. (Also Read: Top Hollywood producer Carol Baum says Sydney Sweeney ‘isn't pretty’, claims Euphoria star ‘can't act’) Sydney Sweeney at the premiere of Immaculate.

‘How sad she chose to attack another woman’

A rep for Sydney called out Carol, especially given her position as an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California. “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character,” they said in the statement.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sydney’s colleagues have also come out in her defense since Carol made the statement. Immaculate producer Teddy Schwarzman wrote on X, “I’m not sure why someone who claims to still be a producer would make such terribly ugly comments, but I can assure everyone that Sydney is at least beautiful on the inside.”

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

‘Why is everybody talking about Sydney?’

According to the publication, Carol made disparaging remarks on Sydney while talking to New York Times film critic Janet Maslin in a discussion. She said, “There’s an actress who everybody loves now, Sydney Sweeney. I don’t get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney’s movie (Anyone But You) because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her. I watched this unwatchable movie. Sorry to people who love this … romantic comedy where they hate each other.”

She also added that she asked her class to ‘explain’ Sydney to her, and how no one could. She said, “I said to my class, explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot? Nobody had an answer. But then the question was asked, eell, if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you do it? That’s a very hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made.”

TMZ reported that the producer is “already expressing regret over the whole thing” and “wishes she never would’ve made her original comments.”