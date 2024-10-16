Shocking transformation! Sydney Sweeney looks unrecognizable in a dark mullet for biopic on this boxer. See pics

Sydney undergoes a transformation

In the new pictures clicked over the weekend, the 27 year-old was spotted wearing a blue bandana over her shoulder-length mullet. She was seen walking towards the location with the help of an assistant holding an umbrella over her head. She opted for a make-up free look for the day, and wore a tan T-shirt, baggy pants and an oversized sweatshirt.

More details

The news of her casting arrived in May, which was first reported by Deadline. It will be directed by David Michôd, who has previously helmed movies such as Animal Kingdom and The King, starring Timothee Chalamet. Sydney told the outlet about her decision to play the boxer, “I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”

The director shared that the yet-untitled film will chart the boxer's journey as a young gay woman in small-town West Virginia in the 1990s, coming from a conservative family where she ‘boxing as a vehicle to express herself and her rage.’

Sydney recently premiered her film Eden at the Toronto International Film Festival. The actor was last seen in the horror film Immaculate and the rom-com Anyone But You co-starring Glen Powell.