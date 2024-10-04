Sydney Sweeney says paparazzi once pressured her to pose in a bikini: 'I should be able to be in my home and feel safe’

After getting famous, actor Sydney Sweeney says she is dealing with a lot of harassment from paparazzi. In a recent interview, she recalled an incident when photographers demanded to come out in a bikini in front of her home in Florida, and refused to leave her house without that shot. Also read: Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood producer for calling her 'not pretty' Sydney Sweeney is notoriously guarded about her personal life.

What did Sydney Sweeney say

In an interview with Glamour magazine, Sydney Sweeney revealed that photographers got in front of her house in Florida some time back. She said they also shouted at her family who were outside, while shutting down speculation that she called the paparazzi herself.

“They said, ‘If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I’ll take pictures and then I’ll leave you alone’... Why would I call the paparazzi to take pictures of me at my own house when my baby cousins and family are there and I’m in my backyard? Why would I ever want that? I have pictures of these guys in kayaks hiding in bushes in the ocean. They got there at 8 a.m. and wouldn’t leave until 4 p.m. I should be able to be in my home and feel comfortable and safe,” she said.

The actor also clarified that she is not much bothered about the presence of the photographers, but it irks her when her location gets out via their pictures. That’s because she feels it is interfering with her privacy. “When those photos go out, then my actual safety is at risk. Everyone knows where I am. Now there’s boats that go by, and I literally hear them say, ‘This is Sydney Sweeney’s house.’ It becomes a star tour in my front yard,” she added.

More about Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney is notoriously guarded about her personal life. Most of her friends are from her childhood and away from showbiz. She keeps her relationship with businessman Jonathan Davino also very low-key. The 27-year-old actor is best known for her starring roles in Euphoria, The White Lotus and Anyone but You.

Earlier this year, the Immaculate actor hit back at lewd comments about her physical appearance. Through a carousel of pictures posted to Instagram in May, she was seen wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words: “Sorry for having great t**s”. Her post came after Hollywood producer Carol Baum criticised her looks and her acting ability at an event in New York.