Euphoria star Jacob Elordi’s X-rated deepfake video involving minor goes viral in over 16+ posts

Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi has fallen victim to a disturbing deepfake trend. The non-consensual video, which has garnered millions of views, depicts Elordi's face superimposed onto the body of a then-underage performer from the platform OnlyFans. Now, the model whose body was used in the video has spoken out against the "creepy" trend. This incident highlights the growing misuse of deepfakes, particularly involving big celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and others. Actor Jacob Elordi rocks modern mullet at Venice Film Festival 2023

Jacob Elordi targeted in sexually explicit deepfake

The post circulating on X (formerly Twitter) features Elordi's digitally distorted face superimposed on a figure engaged in a sexual act. One post involving the minor garnered over 3 million views on Tuesday. The OnlyFans model whose body was used in the video addressed the issue on his social media platform and slammed those responsible.

The post has since been removed by X with a message stating "This Post violated X's Rules." Social media followers observed that the individual in the video was clearly not Elordi because he lacked the unique birthmarks he usually possesses.

OnlyFans model speaks up

The 19-year-old Brazilian model claimed that the body in the video is his from his younger days and called the footage creepy. He added that the video was recorded when he was underage and demanded that it be taken down. In the post, he claimed, “that’s literally my video.”

“Can y’all stop spreading that Jacob Elordi deepfake around y’all are disgusting,” a social media user wrote. Another said, “The people sharing that video of Jacob Elordi are not any better than the ones who shared those AI photos of Taylor Swift. It’s disgusting, doesn’t matter what gender it happens to.”

Taylor, Megan, and more: Celebs targeted in X-rated deepfakes

This is probably not the first time these celebrities have fallen victim to technological advancements that have led people to create deepfakes and misuse them. However, this incident has highlighted that the deepfake trend is targeting individuals of every gender. In the past, several AI-generated fake pictures of Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, and numerous TikTok stars have surfaced on the platform. NBC News discovered at least 16 distinct deepfake videos featuring Elordi on Twitter on Tuesday.

A few days ago, Megan Thee Stallion faced a similar issue, after which the singer bluntly warned people not to mess with her. On her social media, she wrote, “It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning. Yall going too far, Fake ass s–t.” The Hiss crooner added, "Just know today was your last day playing with me, and I mean it."