Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Christopher Nolan now brings Lupita Nyong'o onboard for his next film, after Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya

PTI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Nov 13, 2024 01:18 PM IST

Christopher Nolan wrote the script and is directing the film, which will be distributed by Universal Pictures. The film will release on July 17, 2026.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o has joined the cast of filmmaker Christopher Nolan's new feature film. The untitled project is Nolan's next offering following the success of the multiple award-winning Oppenheimer, which earned him his first Best Director Academy Award. (Also Read | Meet the cast of Christopher Nolan's next: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and more)

Lupita Nyong'o has featured in movies such as 12 Years a Slave, Us, Black Panther and A Quiet Place: Day One.
Lupita Nyong'o has featured in movies such as 12 Years a Slave, Us, Black Panther and A Quiet Place: Day One.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the setting is not contemporary. It is also unclear whether the currently untitled movie is set in the past or future.

The 41-year-old actor will star alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway in Nolan's film. Nolan wrote the script and is directing the film, which will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

The filmmaker is also backing the project alongside producing partner and wife, Emma Thomas, for their Syncopy banner.

Universal Pictures has set a release date of July 17, 2026, for the movie.

Lupita Nyong'o won an Oscar for her performance in Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave. She has featured in movies such as Us, Black Panther and A Quiet Place: Day One.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //