Christopher Nolan now brings Lupita Nyong'o onboard for his next film, after Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the setting is not contemporary. It is also unclear whether the currently untitled movie is set in the past or future.
The 41-year-old actor will star alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway in Nolan's film. Nolan wrote the script and is directing the film, which will be distributed by Universal Pictures.
The filmmaker is also backing the project alongside producing partner and wife, Emma Thomas, for their Syncopy banner.
Universal Pictures has set a release date of July 17, 2026, for the movie.
Lupita Nyong'o won an Oscar for her performance in Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave. She has featured in movies such as Us, Black Panther and A Quiet Place: Day One.
