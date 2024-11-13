Christopher Nolan now brings Lupita Nyong'o onboard for his next film, after Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o has joined the cast of filmmaker Christopher Nolan's new feature film. The untitled project is Nolan's next offering following the success of the multiple award-winning Oppenheimer, which earned him his first Best Director Academy Award. (Also Read | Meet the cast of Christopher Nolan's next: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and more) Lupita Nyong'o has featured in movies such as 12 Years a Slave, Us, Black Panther and A Quiet Place: Day One.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the setting is not contemporary. It is also unclear whether the currently untitled movie is set in the past or future.

The 41-year-old actor will star alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway in Nolan's film. Nolan wrote the script and is directing the film, which will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

The filmmaker is also backing the project alongside producing partner and wife, Emma Thomas, for their Syncopy banner.

Universal Pictures has set a release date of July 17, 2026, for the movie.

Lupita Nyong'o won an Oscar for her performance in Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave. She has featured in movies such as Us, Black Panther and A Quiet Place: Day One.