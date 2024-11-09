Meet the cast of Christopher Nolan's next: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and more

Christopher Nolan is busy assembling the star cast of his next film, which follows the massive success of the blockbuster period drama Oppenheimer, which also fetched the filmmaker his maiden Academy Award. A Deadline report states that after Matt Damon and Tom Holland, the latter's girlfriend Zendaya and Anne Hathaway have also joined the star cast of Nolan's next. (Also Read – Tom Holland reveals why he Googles girlfriend Zendaya: 'It's more of an anxiety thing, but I'll check to see if…) Zendaya and Tom Holland star in Christopher Nolan's next

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the setting is not present day. It is also unclear whether the currently untitled movie is set in the past or future. Nolan wrote the script and is directing the film, which Universal Pictures will distribute. The filmmaker is also backing the project alongside producing partner and wife Emma Thomas for their Syncopy banner. Universal Pictures has booked a release date of July 17, 2026 for the movie.

Tom and Zendaya's reunion

Real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya will reunite for Nolan's next. Their romance brewed on the sets of Jon Watts' 2017 superhero movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Tom essayed the iconic role of Peter Parker and Zendaya was cast as his love interest, MJ. They reprised their roles for the sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), both also helmed by Jon. They're also set to star together in the fourth instalment of the franchise, now being co-produced by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

Anne Hathaway reunites with Nolan

Tom and Zendaya aren't the only ones reuniting. While they'll be working with Nolan for the first time, Anne Hathaway will reunite with the filmmaker after 2012 superhero film The Dark Knight Rises, in which she played Catwoman opposite Christian Bale's Batman, and 2014 sci-fi adventure movie Interstellar, in which she acted alongside Matthew McConaughey.

Matt Damon will also reunite with Nolan after Interstellar and last year's Oppenheimer. He starred alongside Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, and Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Brendan Fraser, and Gary Oldman among others.