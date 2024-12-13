Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chainsaw Man Chapter 187: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Dec 13, 2024 08:34 PM IST

Read to know more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 187.

The popular Shonen manga Chainsaw Man is set to continue its thrilling story with the announcement of the release date for its next chapter. The exciting news was shared through the manga's official website, MANGA Plus, building anticipation for what’s to come in the series. The anticipation only builds as it is certain that the next chapter will open with a focus on Pochita against the Aging Devil. Fans can look forward to more intense action and plot twists as the story moves forward.

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 187 release date revealed.(@CHAINSAWMAN_PR/X)
The Chainsaw Man Chapter 187 release date revealed.(@CHAINSAWMAN_PR/X)

Also Read: The Game Awards 2024: When and where to watch gaming's biggest night

Chainsaw Man Chapter 187 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 187 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The chapter will be dropped worldwide on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. The time of the chapter's release can differ from region to region. Fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of release.

TimezoneLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time7 AM, Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Eastern Standard Time10 AM, Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Greenwich Mean Time3 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Central European Time4 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Indian Standard Time8:30 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Philippine Standard Time11 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Japanese Standard Time12 AM, Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Australia Central Time1:30 AM, Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 187?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

Also Read: Stray Kids, Le Sserafim, Ateez and more to perform at 2024 Music Bank Global Festival in Japan: When and where to watch

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 187?

The upcoming chapter will likely focus on the battle between Aging Devil and Pochita. The chapter will open with Fumiko Mifune and other Public Safety agents being ushered by Aging Devil to his world in order to keep them safe from the attacks of Pochita.

The focus will then shift to the ultimate confrontation between Pochita and Aging Devil with the latter having the upper hand in the start. However, Pochita will soon gain control as it learns how Aging attacks and how to counter them.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On