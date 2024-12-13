Chainsaw Man Chapter 187: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The popular Shonen manga Chainsaw Man is set to continue its thrilling story with the announcement of the release date for its next chapter. The exciting news was shared through the manga's official website, MANGA Plus, building anticipation for what’s to come in the series. The anticipation only builds as it is certain that the next chapter will open with a focus on Pochita against the Aging Devil. Fans can look forward to more intense action and plot twists as the story moves forward. The Chainsaw Man Chapter 187 release date revealed.(@CHAINSAWMAN_PR/X)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 187 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 187 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The chapter will be dropped worldwide on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. The time of the chapter's release can differ from region to region. Fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of release.

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 AM, Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 AM, Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Central European Time 4 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30 AM, Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 187?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 187?

The upcoming chapter will likely focus on the battle between Aging Devil and Pochita. The chapter will open with Fumiko Mifune and other Public Safety agents being ushered by Aging Devil to his world in order to keep them safe from the attacks of Pochita.

The focus will then shift to the ultimate confrontation between Pochita and Aging Devil with the latter having the upper hand in the start. However, Pochita will soon gain control as it learns how Aging attacks and how to counter them.