The Game Awards 2024: When and where to watch gaming's biggest night

The Game Awards is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, and the excitement surrounding the event is reaching new heights. Known for shattering viewership records year after year, the 2023 show drew 1.7 million concurrent streams and a total of 118 million viewers, as reported by Forbes. It will be a thrilling mix of celebrating the best games of the year and unveiling exciting new trailers. The Game Awards celebrates its 10th anniversary with an announcement-studded event on December 12.(@thegameawards·/X)

Game Awards 2024: When and where to watch

The award ceremony is scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, 4:30 pm PT and 12:30 am GMT. It will be available to watch on the award show’s official social media feed, However, the most easy to access ways to watch them would be via either YouTube or Twitch.

While part of the show will honour the standout titles of 2024, the bulk of the event will be packed with world premieres and surprises. Heavy hitters like Astro Bot, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, and Black Myth: Wukong are all vying for the coveted Game of the Year award, making this an event one would not want to miss to see which game takes home the top honour, as reported by Mashable.

Will GTA 6 announced at the awards?

Huge announcements can be expected at the award show for the games coming in 2025. While 2024 was labelled as a “light” year for the gaming world, the year did see some huge drops and releases. Thus, 2025 is expected to be a bigger and better year for game fanatics.

One particular query that everyone is looking answers for to is about any update on GTA 6. However, Rockstar has a history of keeping their big announcements to themselves, often opting out of major events like The Game Awards. So, while one can be hopeful, it's unlikely we’ll see anything from the studio here, as they tend to reveal their projects on their own terms, as reported by Forbes.