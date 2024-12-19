Superman teaser trailer: Nathan Filion's Guy Gardner sports bowl-cut hairdo, netizens call him 'a massive dork’

Warner Bros. has officially dropped the first teaser for James Gunn's highly anticipated Superman: Legacy, offering fans an exciting glimpse at the fresh take on the DC universe. With David Corenswet leading as the new Superman, the teaser promises a bold new chapter for the beloved superhero franchise. The trailer introduces several revamped versions of iconic characters from the DC Universe including the Green Lantern Guy Gardner. Fans discuss the teaser for Superman: Legacy, particularly Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern and his iconic hairdo.(Superman - Official Teaser Trailer - Warner Bros/YouTube )

Nathan Filion’s Guy Gardner in the new Superman teaser

The teaser for Superman: Legacy not only gave fans a glimpse of the new Superman but also showcased several other iconic DC heroes, with Nathan Fillion’s portrayal of Green Lantern, Guy Gardner, standing out. While Guy’s signature green beam from his Lantern ring catches the eye, it’s his overall look that’s been sparking the most conversation.

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Fillion makes a brief but memorable appearance as the Earth-based Green Lantern in the trailer. Sporting his iconic bowl-cut hairdo, Fillion’s Guy uses his Green Lantern ring in a quick action shot, staying true to the comic book’s portrayal.

Netizens react to Filion’s Guy Gardner look

Reddit lit abuzz with discussions over various characters spotted in the trailer apart from Superman and Guy Gardner secured a major part. A Redditor wrote, “At minimum glad dc is putting some faith back in green lantern.” A second user wrote, “He looks like a massive dork. I love it.” A third user wrote, “Imo looks fire! Also from the little beam he did from his ring looks like we might finally be getting fire constructs on the big screen but we'll see!”

However, one Reddit user seemingly was not a fan of the look as they wrote, “Hot take: Fillion doesn't look that good with the bowl cut. I think they should've gone for more of the military cut he has now.” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Holy cr** , they did it , they actually went with 'The Bowl' ...this is going to be JLI /Super Buddies era Guy isn't it ( and the mix of goofiness and heroics from that run would kind of fit Gunns style).”