Superman teaser trailer reactions: Fans call Krypto ‘best part’ of David Corenswet, James Gunn superhero film

Superman teaser trailer reactions: The much-awaited teaser trailer for James Gunn’s Superman was released Thursday evening. But it’s not just the lead actor, David Corenswet, that everyone’s thrilled to watch on-screen. A pup called Krypto has been a subject that people have been discussing since the glimpse was released. (Also Read: Superman teaser trailer: James Gunn colour-corrects the DC Universe, David Corenswet takes first flight. Watch) Superman teaser trailer reactions: Krypto seems to have captured the hearts of the audience with his short cameo.

Krypto in Superman teaser trailer

The 2-minute-19-second long teaser trailer for Superman leaves a lot to be unpacked for fans. It doesn’t just introduce David as Clark Kent aka Superman, it also brings in numerous characters, namely Lex Luthor, Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, Engineer and Mister Terrific. But there’s one furry character that has captured everyone’s hearts - Krypto.

A minute into the teaser trailer, there’s a moving moment when Superman is laying on the snow, bloodied and seemingly tired from a long fight. He whistles and a storm forms in the distance. The next thing you know, it’s Krypto to the rescue, complete with a cape of its own. The adorable pup seems ready to rescue the day and it’s proving hard for fans to keep calm.

Reactions to Krypto

X (formerly Twitter) is filled with pictures and videos of Krypto with people going gaga over its cuteness. “Krypto the very good boy!!! #SupermanMovie,” commented one fan, sharing a screengrab from the teaser trailer. Another wrote, “LOOK MY BOY KYPTYO! I was talking s**t cause I don't fw superman like that but this looks fun as f**k! #SupermanMovie,” wrote another, sharing a clip.

“OMG IM FREAKING OUT RIGHT NOW #SupermanMovie #Superman #SupermanFilm,” wrote an excited fan, sharing numerous clips from the teaser trailer, including one of Krypto. One fan wrote in Spanish, “I love you Krypto, the best part of the teaser trailer damn.” with crying emojis. “KRYTPO IS SO FREAKING ADORABLE,” thrilled another. A DC fan even went as far as calling Krypto one of the teaser trailer’s ‘highlights’.

Skeptical fans seemed to have calmed down after watching the teaser trailer, because one X user wrote, “The best part from the #SupermanMovie trailer. #Krypto looks super cute and might carry the movie just like he’s carrying the Man of Steel.” Another reasoned, “I truly don't know why anyone ever doubts James Gunn. The #Superman trailer feels every bit like the triumphant new era for DC that this movie needs to be. David Corenswet exudes Big Superman Energy. And you just know Gunn is going to make you fall in love with Krypto. Excellent.”

About Krypto

For the unversed, Krypto aka Krypto The Superdog is a superhero from the DC universe. While previously voiced by Dwayne Johnson for DC League of Super-Pets in 2022, Superman will mark Krypto’s debut in live-action format.

James wrote on Instagram in October that Krypto was inspired by his dog Ozu, who was adopted shortly after he began writing Superman. He wrote, “Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture - he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, “Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?” - and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life.”