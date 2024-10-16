Here's Krypto the Superdog's first look from James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie

On Tuesday, director James Gunn shared that Krypto the Superdog will appear in his upcoming Superman. He made the announcement in honour of October being Adopt a Shelter Dog month, Variety reported. (Also Read: Even Guardians of Galaxy director James Gunn is impressed how Govinda brought Marvel and DC together before anyone else) James Gunn shares the first look of Krypto the Superdog from upcoming Superman movie

"Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer," Gunn wrote. "Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least," Gunn said.

“He immediately came in and destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture - he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, 'Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?' - and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life. What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy.”

Krypto, a superpowered dog from Superman's home planet Krypton, has appeared in dozens of animated DC films, but has never appeared in a live-action film. He'll be making his debut with David Corenswet's Man of Steel in Gunn's movie next summer before joining Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow from director Craig Gillespie, set to debut in June 2026.