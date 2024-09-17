Even Guardians of Galaxy director James Gunn is impressed how Govinda brought Marvel and DC together before anyone else

Director James Gunn recently announced that he has wrapped the filming of his new Superman movie, which is one of the most anticipated films of 2025 from the DC Universe. But even Gunn could not anticipate how this 1988 Bollywood film starring Govinda devised a crossover between Marvel and DC. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the director has hilariously reacted to a track from the film Dariya Dil, where Govinda is seen dressed as Superman and Kimi Katkar as Spider-Man (Woman?). (Also read: Director James Gunn announced the wrap of his next directorial Superman, what's next for Man of Steel) James Gunn reacted to Govinda's song Tu Mera Superman.

James Gunn goes Tu Mera Superman

On Tuesday, James Gunn shared a clip from the song Tu Mera Superman, featuring Govinda as Superman and Kimi Katkar as Spider-man romancing and dancing in a park in their costumes. In the clip, Govinda's character punches a man straight to the clouds, fights other goons with swag, and saves Kimi's life. Both of them then start dancing with other people in a park. The director shared the clip and wrote in the caption, “DC (handshake emoticon) Marvel.”

Govinda did not play the superhero in the film directed by K. Ravi Shankar, as it was not a full-fledged Superman remake. It was only for this one song, where both Govinda and Kimi Katkar dressed up as the superheroes, and were seen romancing each other as they flew around the city.

Meanwhile, James took to his Instagram in July to announce that he has completed the shoot of the new Superman movie, starring David Corenswet as the young Clark Kent.

Sharing a picture with the cast, he wrote in the caption, “And that’s a wrap. God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful (red heart emoticon).”

The film will feature Rachel Brosnahan in the role of Lois Lane while Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor. The film will mark the first feature film after Gunn and Peter Safran took seats as new bosses of DC.

The Superman is set to release in theatres on July 11, 2025.