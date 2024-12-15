Menu Explore
Jim Carrey clarifies his old comment about retirement: 'You can't be definite about these things'

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Dec 15, 2024 07:30 AM IST

In 2022, when Jim Carrey was promoting the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog, he had said he was retiring from acting.

Actor Jim Carrey has clarified his remark on 'retirement', which he gave during the promotions of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. He said one can't be definite about these things, Deadline reported. Jim will be next seen in the third instalment of the film Sonic the Hedgehog 3. (Also Read | Jim Carrey announces retirement from acting: 'I have enough. I’ve done enough')

Jim Carrey said that things tend to change.(REUTERS)
Jim Carrey said that things tend to change.(REUTERS)

Regarding his retirement, the actor said "You can't be definite about these things. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people you really enjoy working with, things tend to change."

In 2022, when the Bruce Almighty star was promoting the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog, Jim said he was retiring from acting.

In a throwback interview with Access Hollywood, as reported by Deadline, the actor had said, "I'm being fairly serious. It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break."

Earlier, Jim also told Comicbook that he would be open to reprising his role from How the Grinch Stole Christmas and also welcomes the idea of making a sequel to The Mask.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opens in US theaters on December 20. The third instalment of the action-adventure film has Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles facing a mysterious adversary known as Shadow the Hedgehog and are forced to form an unlikely alliance with villain Dr Robotnik.

When asked about what he said in 2022 at the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 London premiere on December 10, Jim responded, “That might have been hyperbole.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
