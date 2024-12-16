Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's ‘special’ Christmas plans to unfold at his Kansas mansion despite Oct. robbery

After spending Thanksgiving with each other’s families, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready to get their jolly on for the Christmas holidays. The busy bees’ X-mas plans have been revealed right after the couple knocked down the “Love Story” hitmaker’s 35th birthday on Friday night. The Kansas City Chiefs star pulled out all the stops for his boo’s big day, spoiling her with a “ton of gifts” despite a whopping financial and emotional loss in the wake of the October break-in and subsequent burglary at his Kansas mansion. Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watch game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con / Vincent Carchietta)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Christmas at his Kansas mansion

Swift has finally earned her well-deserved time off after her expansive, records-shattering Eras Tour around the world. According to The US Sun, the Chief tight-end and teammate Patrick Mahomes became victims of the early October ransacking, which the NFL described as a “transnational crime ring.” As a result, Kelce incurred a loss of over $100,000 in jewellery, $20,000 in cash and designer clothes, among other things. His nostalgia-overloaded first Super Bowl jersey was also taken from his $6 million Kansas City abode. As per the latest update on that front, sources told ABC News on November 22 that some of the football player’s possessions had been recovered. This lot included Kelce’s stolen watch.

None of Taylor’s belongings, if any at the Lewawood estate, were lost during the raid. One of The US Sun’s well-placed sources is now telling them that Swift will be back at her beau’s Kansas home for the upcoming Christmas season. While Travis is still holding out to be reunited with his cherished memorabilia, the “Shake It Off” songstress’ presence will offer his broken heart much warmth. As the Chiefs star is headed into the climax of the NFL season, he has reportedly beefed up his home security.

Taylor Swift finally on break, while Travis Kelce heads into busiest leg of NFL season

Swift “will be going to Kansas City and staying there for some time during the next few weeks to be with Travis and show him love and support,” said the insider. “She wants to witness another potential championship season for the Chiefs.” Meanwhile, Kelce and his team are bracing themselves for an epic Christmas Day showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the other hand, Taylor is reeling from bidding her beloved world tour goodbye. With that chapter done and dusted on a fantastic note, “she’s keen to spend some time away from the spotlight. She wants to live the simple life for a while.” Like Thanksgiving, the Kelce and Swift clans are expected for a big family reunion

Of the two, Travis “now has the busiest schedule,” the insider emphasised. Speaking for Taylor, they added, “ she is happy they will spend time together, having nice dinners, relaxing, and baking. Christmas will be a special holiday for both of them.”