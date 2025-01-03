Ryan Reynolds was ‘fuming but…’: Insider reveals truth behind Justin Baldoni’s ‘traumatising’ claims

Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni allegedly had a heated confrontation during a January 2024 meeting involving Blake Lively. While Baldoni’s lawsuit describes the encounter as "traumatic," an insider clarifies that Ryan was firm but not aggressive during the discussion about a ‘hostile’ work environment on set. Justin Baldoni accuses Ryan Reynolds of 'berating' him for 'fat-shaming' Blake Lively

New details about the meeting, held at the couple’s NYC penthouse, have emerged following Baldoni's $250 million lawsuit against the New York Times.

Truth behind Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni's meeting

A source allegedly present at the meeting told TMZ on Thursday that Ryan appeared "angry and stern," during the January 4 meeting, and even "spoke in an "impassioned" way but it did not rise to the level of screaming or berating."

According to the counter lawsuit filed by Baldoni the couple organised a meeting inviting Baldoni, other producers, and a Sony representative. According to the filing, attendees "arrived prepared to discuss plans for the next day’s filming with production materials in hand." However, Lively and Reynolds allegedly had other plans, they “blindsided” them by presenting a “list of unexpected and concerning grievances.”

Lively's co-star and director of It Ends With Us described the experience as “traumatic,” stating he had “never been spoken to like that before."

However contrary to the claims, the insider revealed, "the meeting did go down last January, as "It Ends With Us" was to resume production after it was stalled by industry strikes ... and everyone in attendance knew Baldoni's alleged behavior would be addressed ... so, there was zero blindsiding."

According to the insider, Baldoni's allegation in the court documents, his claim that the “inappropriate and humiliating reprimand” took place while other celebrity guests were visiting the penthouse, is totally false.

New York Times responds to Justin Baldoni's $250M lawsuit

Baldoni is among a group of 10 plaintiffs who are suing the outlet, including publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, whose names were dragged into Lively's lawsuit accusing them of orchestrating a smear campaign against her. They are suing the newspaper for “libel and false light invasion of privacy” over the Dec. 21 article titled “‘We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.” The article was published right after Lively filed an eight-page lawsuit against the Jane The Virgin alum detailing sexual harassment instances and other offenses.

Responding to the lawsuit, the outlet in a statement to PageSix clarified that the story in question “was meticulously and responsibly reported” and that they “plan to vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”