Blake Lively ready for ‘explosive start to the new year' with Ryan Reynolds by her side after Justin Baldoni complaint

Blake Lively is prepared to face whatever may come her way in the aftermath of filing the bombshell sexual harassment complaint against Justin Baldoni. Although the It Ends With Us star’s filing has yet to fully transition into a formal lawsuit, her initial legal action has already directed a sea of troubles towards her co-star and the film’s director. Blake Lively filed a bombshell complaint, citing sexual harassment and smear campaign allegations, against Justin Baldoni in December 2024. (Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures via AP)

Hours before Hollywood stepped into 2025 for a new beginning, a source spoke up on the developing issue.

Also read | Angelina Jolie ‘exhausted’ by bitter divorce battle, whereas ‘relieved’ Brad Pitt looking to get married in 2025

Blake Lively empowered by ‘supportive’ family and friends after filing bombshell complaint

Addressing how Lively is doing since accusing Baldoni of charging a retaliatory public smear campaign to ruin her reputation, an insider told PEOPLE that the 37-year-old starlet “enjoyed the holidays.” The source also insisted that the actress is all about living in the moment. As a result, she “feels very fortunate to be surrounded by the most loving family and supportive friends.” The Simple Favor actress is reportedly “in contact with her team” and anticipates an “explosive start to the new year.”

Despite what counter-attacks may be headed her way, “she still believes she’s doing the right thing.” With a husband as “supportive” as Ryan Reynolds by her side, “she’s ready to tackle whatever comes her way.”

Adding to her side of the story, the source said of Reynolds, “Ryan does everything he can on a daily basis to relieve her stress.”

In a statement to The New York Times, Lively previously broke her silence about the prerequisite filing that is needed in the state of California before a workplace harassment lawsuit: “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

Also read | TikTok's Walmart Birkin trend explained: Luxury brand Hermes' bag dupe axed after going viral

Justin Baldoni's lawyer hit back at Blake Lively's allegations

Her legal tussle with Baldoni is already poised to take a ferocious route, as experts believe the potential developments will amount to an expensive ordeal worth millions of dollars. The tense back-and-forth between the It Ends With Us co-stars’ legal teams has already kicked off, with Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, slamming the allegations as “false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt.”

Days after the initial response, the veteran Hollywood attorney said that Baldoni is also pursuing an impending lawsuit against Blake Lively. He told PEOPLE that his filing was “not a response or countersuit – it’s a deliberate pursuit of truth.”

The forthcoming lawsuit is expected to expose “those who believe themselves untouchable.” Pointing at the New York Times story, “We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine,” that broke the news of Lively’s complaint, Freedman added, “This lawsuit will uncover and expose the false and destructive narrative that was intentionally engineered by a trusted media publication who relied upon nefarious sources and neglected a thorough fact-checking process to confirm the validity of these texts.”