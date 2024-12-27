Experts weigh in on Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni: ‘This is a very powerful…'

A legal expert offered insight into the escalating legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni after the actress filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us, co-star and director. The Gossip Girl alum alleged that Baldoni sexually harassed her during the filming of their project and subsequently orchestrated a smear campaign against her. However, Baldoni and his public relations team have strongly denied all allegations and called them false and defamatory, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in a scene from It Ends With Us(Photo: IMDb)

Experts on Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni

Joseph Cammarata, a partner at Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel shared her thoughts with Mirror US about the lawsuit. He said, “The complaint reads in a very dramatic way. It shows just what Blake and others similarly situated to her, had to endure from a man who professed, according to the complaint, professed that he was an advocate of women and women’s rights, and that people should not be victimized."

He continued, “This reads just the opposite. This was anything goes, like the Wild West and there’s no sheriff in town. Actually the sheriff is the ringleader. So you don’t have anyone policing the police. “ Cammarata predicted, “This is a very, very powerful complaint against the defendant and would likely result in her prevailing.”

Lively also cited examples which included Baldoni “sucking on her lips” and asking her to go nude during a birth scene.

Another lawsuit against Baldoni

Lively’s lawsuit is not the only one Baldoni should be worried about as he was recently sued by his former publicist, Stephanie Jones as well. About this lawsuit, Cammarata told the news outlet, “I think that only works to Ms. Lively’s benefit. Now you got the wrongdoers all fighting among themselves."

He continued, “It really doesn’t bode well for that group, meaning Mr Baldoni, his studio, his PR people. It's just not a good day for them." The lawsuit accused the actor of “scheming to 'bury' and 'destroy'” Lively along with his PR team and putting the blame on her.