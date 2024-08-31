The world's most expensive superyacht has walls made of T-Rex bones and is worth nearly £4 billion

The world's most expensive superyacht named History Supreme is worth about £4 billion and has gold-plated sides and walls made of T-Rex bones, but is still shrouded in mystery as not many have seen it and only four photos of it actually exist. History Supreme, the world's most expensive superyacht (Source: The Sun)

It was commissioned by a mysterious Malaysian billionaire and is designed by controversial British artist Stuart Hughes who took just over three years to complete it, according to a report by The Sun, which added that there are only four photos of the boat available.

What are the features of the yacht?

The yacht has a statue in it reportedly made from genuine Tyrannosaurus Rex bones with walls also having dinosaur bone shavings. These were allegedly sourced from Arizona, USA.

Pieces of the thigh bone alone come in at about £68,000, according to the report.

The vessel is covered in 100,000 kg of gold and has jewels too. The railings, decking, dining area and even the base of the boat is wrapped in gold. The anchor was also made dipped in liquid gold, and the sleeping areas are covered in platinum.

The yacht also has a luxury liquor bottle with an 18.5 carat diamond, one of the world’s rarest, with a panoramic wall aquarium made from 68kg of 24 carat gold.

Other features of the yacht include an iPhone wrapped in 500 cut diamonds including two interchangeable diamonds fitted over the “home button,” a 7.4 carat pink diamond and a rare eight carat diamond.

Who is the alleged owner of the yacht?

Hughes has hinted at Robert Kuok, Malaysia's richest man and Southeast Asia's second-richest man as being the owner of the yacht, although it hasn't been confirmed yet. His net worth is £8 billion, but Forbes estimated it to be around £9.5 billion in 2011.

