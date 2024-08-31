New single unified pension form launched, nine forms merged into one for ease of senior citizens and pensioners

The government has launched a single unified pension form, merging merging nine separate forms into one “Form 6-A’ to streamline the process for pensioners, reducing the complexity of handling multiple forms, and significantly cutting down on the time and effort required for senior citizens and pensioners. The Bhavishya platform is the base for a Common Single Window Portal for pensioners and elderly citizens. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

This new form can be used by all pensioners retiring from December 24, 2024 onwards.

Also Read: SpiceJet temporarily furloughs 150 cabin crew members amid financial crunch and weak travel season

“The retiring officials, who are on e-HRMS, will fill Form 6-A through e-HRMS (only Superannuation cases) and the retiring officials, who are not on e-HRMS, will fill Form 6-A in Bhavishya," said Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh at the National Media Centre, New Delhi.

Form submission by the pensioner with a single e-Sign (Aadhaar based OTP) will be enough, he added.

The Bhavishya platform is the base for a Common Single Window Portal for pensioners and elderly citizens.

The State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Union Bank of India are already linked with the Integrated Pensioners’ Portal.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s clash with Brazil deepens, threatening X and Starlink

Currently, 4 facilities including the Monthly Pension Slip, Status of Life Certificate, Submission Form 16 of the pensioner and Due & Drawn Statement of pension arrears paid, are being provided by these Banks.

The Department of Pension has introduced several reforms over the years, including the Digital Life Certificates, Pension Adalats, Anubhav Awards, and Pre-Retirement Counseling Workshops.

Singh shared that the special campaign for family pension grievances has crossed the mark of 96% redressal rate, which includes resolution of several long pending cases of dependent minor children, divyang daughters, widow/divorced daughters, dependent mothers and widows of war veterans.

Also Read: Ethanol production to normalise soon as restrictions on molasses, sugarcane juice removed: DAM Capital