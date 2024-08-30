SpiceJet temporarily furloughs 150 cabin crew members amid financial crunch and weak travel season

SpiceJet, which has been grappling with financial losses over the last six years has announced it would temporarily furlough 150 cabin crew members for three months due to a less busy travel season, the Economic Times reported, adding that the airline had also been facing challenges in paying salaries, facing legal disputes with aircraft lessors, engine lessors, lenders, and even former promoter Kalanithi Maran. A SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft (Reuters)

What is a furlough?

A furlough is a temporary suspension, but not termination of employees due to financial issues faced by a company.

SpiceJet's furlough won't affect the employees' status, and they will get all health benefits as well as earned leave during the period.

What are the issues faced currently by SpiceJet?

SpiceJet, with an operational fleet of around 22 aircraft, was placed under surveilance by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier in the day, following a special audit conducted in August 2024.

This enhanced surveillance includes more frequent spot checks and night inspections.

This might not result in immediate operational issues for passengers, but it would be advisable for passengers to monitor their flight status closely, especially since the festive season is approaching.

