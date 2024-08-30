Meet Zoho's Radha Vembu: India's richest self-made woman worth 47,500 crore

The Hurun India Rich list for 2024 revealed the top 10 self-made women in India. Radha Vembu of Zoho was at the top of the list with a net worth of ₹47,500 crore, followed by Falguni Nayar of Nykaa and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks, both with more than ₹32,000 crore. The Hurun India Rich list 2024 features Radha Vembu of Zoho as the top self-made woman with ₹ 47,500 crore, followed by Falguni Nayar and Jayshree Ullal.

Lenskart co-founder Neha Bansal, was ranked the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur as per the list while Juhi Chawla, boasting of ₹4600 crore wealth, was also a part of the list and secure a place next to Shah Rukh Khan in the list of silver screen titans of 2024.

Radha Vembu, the co-founder and CEO of Zoho has a net worth of ₹47,500 crore and is one of India's most successful entrepreneurs. She is the sister of Zoho CEO and cofounder Sridhar Vembu and has a degree in industrial management from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. She owns a majority stake in Zoho and is the product manager for email service, Zoho Mail, and director of Corpus Foundation.

Radha Vembu is married and lives in Chennai. She was born in 1972 in Chennai and completed her primary education at the National Higher Secondary School in Chennai.

Others on the list include Falguni Nayar, the founder and CEO of Nykaa with a net worth of ₹32,200 crore and CEO of Arista Networks Jayshree Ullal with a net worth of ₹32,100 crore. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder and executive chairperson of Biocon, is also on the list along with Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo.