Angelina Jolie calls out ‘liars’ who ‘don’t say what they mean' amid divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is speaking her mind with honesty and clarity. In her cover story for W Magazine's Best Performances issue, which came out just after the news of her finalised divorce from Brad Pitt following an eight-year legal battle, the 49-year-old Oscar winner shared her thoughts on various topics. When asked about her "pet peeves," the Maria star didn’t hold back, responding, "So many things. But my pet peeve is somebody who is a liar." Angelina Jolie candidly discusses her pet peeves, particularly dishonesty following her divorce from Brad Pitt. (Photo by MARK RALSTON / AFP)(AFP)

Jolie reveals her pet peeves are ‘liars’ amid divorce

The Magnificent actor explained, “Somebody who feels a need to not say the truth or what they want, what they feel. There's a big version of that — and I'm not trying to be heavy about it — but people who say one thing and mean another, who aren't completely who they are. I think a lot of people don't say what they mean.”

While Jolie did not drop any names as “liars”, her statement comes only days after her divorce from Pitt was finalised. The former couple were engaged in a legal battle for years since its official filing in September 2016.

Her lawyer, James Simon of Hersh Mannis revealed that the actor has been “ "focused on finding peace and healing for their family," and, "Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Jolie hopes for Pitt to ‘stop attacking her’

A source revealed to People that Jolie is holding out that Pitt “moves on” and “stop attacking her” after the divorce finalisation. The insider continued, “Brad has successfully used his power and his privilege to cover up his conduct at his family’s expense, to punish Angelina for leaving, and even to attempt to paint her as the reason why his relationship is so challenging with the children.”

They added, “Angelina hopes the finalization of their divorce will enable him to move on, stop attacking her, and instead help heal their family.”

However, a source close to Pitt denied the allegations and told People that Jolie is the one engaging in “one-sided attacks for the past eight years, including a never-ending distortion of facts and projecting their own behaviour onto others, causing tremendous collateral damage to those in and around the family."

While their divorce is settled, Jolie and Pitt are still fighting over their French winery. In October 2021, a separate lawsuit was filed by Pitt which alleged that Jolie breached an agreement when she sold her half of the winery for $67 million.