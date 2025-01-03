Millie Bobby Brown slams trolls for hateful comments on her appearance in recent social media post

Millie Bobby Brown appears to be responding to online criticism regarding her appearance following a recent Instagram post. The Stranger Things star shared a series of mirror selfies on Monday, where she wore a pink and white patterned dress paired with a Louis Vuitton mini-purse, proudly displaying her wedding ring and striking a glamorous pose with pursed lips. The post, however, sparked a wave of hateful comments, leading Brown to seemingly defend herself against the negativity. Following backlash on her Instagram post, Millie Bobby Brown responded to criticism about her appearance.(@milliebobbybrown/Instagram)

Millie Bobby Brown clapbacks at trolls

Following her recent post, some social media users felt that the 20-year-old actor’s appearance looked different. One user wrote, “U look 35 what happened??” while another user wrote, “Millie’s Google history: ‘How to look 65 when you are 16’”. A user wrote, “MILLIE WHAT HAPPENED”.

However, Millie did not stay silent over the negative comments on her appearance and slammed the trolls in her since-expired Instagram story. On a simple white background, she wrote, “Women grow!! not sorry about it :)"

The actor has grown on television with Stranger Things which recently wrapped up the shoot of its final season. As 2024 came to an end, she reflected on her year in a post which featured many clips and photos. Many of these included her husband Jake Bonjovi whom she married in a private setting in Italy. Her marriage also earned scepticism with many believing she got married very young, as reported by USA Today.

However, Millie defended her decision as she clarified that marriage was the right path for them. Last August, she told The Sunday Times, “You can't pinpoint why, it's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him."

Fans come to Millie's defence

Millie’s fans also came to her defence following her response to the negative comments. One user wrote, “I ONLY SEE BEAUTY IN THESE PICTURES! BEAUTIFUL POWERFUL WOMAN!” A second user wrote, “the amount of people who can't tell shes just pursing her lips and sucking her cheeks is killing me.” A third user wrote, “Omg guys can yall just let a girl breathe.”

Another user wrote, “People expecting her to still be a young girl when she’s literally an adult now is wild.”