Lily-Rose Depp was ‘traumatised’ by her father Johnny Depp's this character as a child

Lily-Rose Depp recently shared how one of her father Johnny Depp's most iconic roles had a lasting impact on her as a child. In a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Nosferatu actress opened up about growing up in the spotlight and the profound influence her father's career had on her. Lily-Rose Depp reflects on her father's role in Edward Scissorhands and its emotional impact on her childhood.(Focus feature by AP, (Photo by Ammar ABD RABBO / Factstory for the Red Sea International Festival (RSFF) / AFP))

Also Read: David Schwimmer recalls ‘frightening moment’ with Matt LeBlanc during Friends

Lily-Rose Depp reveals her father’s traumatising role

In the interview, Lily-Rose revealed how Depp’s portrayal of Edward Scissorhands left her “traumatised” when she was a child. She explained, “Movies are supposed to make you feel something. I was traumatised by it (Edward Scissorhands). Not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him, and I got really upset."

She further expressed how her father’s fame defined her journey in Hollywood. She said, “We're very different actors, but of course, you're the product of your environment. It's a world I've always been very interested in.”

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph India, last year, Lily-Rose revealed her struggles to maintain privacy after being born to famous celebrity couple Depp and Vanessa Paradis. She said, “Every job has its own set of circumstances, and fame is the downside of acting. People are interested in things they shouldn't necessarily be interested in. The job of an actor is to go into a character, melt into it, and make the audience believe you are this character."

She continued, “To do that, it's important to protect a sense of anonymity. They're not supposed to get to know 'you' that well because you want them to believe you as other characters."

Also Read: Jennifer Garner's boyfriend, John Miller, concerned about Ben Affleck's ‘constant presence’

Lily-Rose Depp’s role in Nosferatu

The young actress is basking in the appreciation for her outstanding performance in her recent project– Nosferatu. The early reviews defined the film as “hypnotic," "devilish," and "the scariest movie since The Shining." Moreover, the performance given by Lily-Rose was the highlight of the film. The Hollywood Reporter said, “The film belongs to Lily-Rose Depp, whose performance is a revelation,” while Collider declared her performance as “one of the year's best performances,” as reported by Hello!

The movie is a remake inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula and features Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, with Lily-Rose playing Ellen Hutter. The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult as Ellen's husband Thomas Hutter, Willem Dafoe as vampire hunter Professor Albin Von Franz, and Emma Corrin as Anna Harding.