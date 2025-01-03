David Schwimmer recalls ‘frightening moment’ with Matt LeBlanc during Friends

David Schwimmer called himself a “genuine fan of horror” but never got a chance to do much in the genre. However, the actor best known for his role as Ross Geller on Friends, is about to showcase a different side of his acting chops with a starring role in Season 2 of DisneyPlus and Hulu's horror anthology revival Goosebumps. Before diving into the spooky world, Schwimmer recalled a "genuinely frightening moment" he experienced while filming an episode of Friends, proving that his encounters with the eerie aren't new to him. As he prepares for Goosebumps, David Schwimmer reflects on a scary incident on Friends when Matt LeBlanc injured himself during a live taping. Marleen Moise/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Marleen Moise / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Schwimmer’s ‘frightening moment’ on the sets of Friends

The actor shared, “During the live taping of the show, [Matt LeBlanc] is supposed to do a kind of a pratfall, and he actually dislocated his shoulder. He went totally white, and he stood up, and I could see his shoulder was out. He looked like he was going to pass out.”

Schwimmer added, recalling, he “immediately turning to the camera like, 'Cut, cut, cut.' That was genuinely frightening. You could see how badly hurt he was. And we had to stop filming that night, obviously, and he went to hospital,” as reported by The Mirror US.

He could not help but address this one ‘scary’ moment from the sets of Friends with Matt LeBlanc before his next project which is filled with shocking tragedies.

Schwimmer’s share to the genre of horror

Matt’s brief moment in the spotlight was addressed during HBO Max's 2021 Friends reunion special, where fans were treated to never-before-seen footage from behind the scenes of the Season 3 episode "The One with the Jam."

While Friends is beloved for its iconic Halloween episodes, the show never fully allowed its cast to dive deep into the horror genre. However, David Schwimmer, who has a history with the genre, has tackled a few notable roles in horror films. His early career saw him in a small role in the 1994 film Wolf, followed by more substantial parts in the 1998 Stephen King adaptation Apt Pupil, and the 2001 horror comedy Hotel.