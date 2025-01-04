When The Phone Rings hits ratings peak ahead of finale; Lee Min Ho's space K-drama to hit Netflix

It’s time to say goodbye to the hit romantic thriller When The Phone Rings, which captured hearts worldwide and skyrocketed stars Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae So Bin into the spotlight. The duo’s undeniable chemistry has also earned them a place among the frontrunners for accolades at upcoming award shows. When the stars gossip, When The Phone Rings(Netflix)

The limited series recently aired its 11th episode, achieving its highest ratings to date. Meanwhile, the K-drama world is abuzz with fresh releases, with Love Scout off to a promising start, and Lee Min Ho's much-anticipated When the Stars Gossip set to premiere on Netflix on January 4, 2025.

When the Phone Rings hits ratings high

As When The Phone Rings races toward its thrilling finale, fans are left hanging after that heart-stopping cliffhanger in episode 10. Will Hee Joo return to Sa Eon’s side, or is their fate sealed? Who’s the puppet master behind Paek Sa Eon’s grim situation? And what will happen to the kidnapper?

Also read: Angelina Jolie walks away $80 million richer as Brad Pitt feels 'weight lifted' after eight-year divorce war

With questions like these hanging in the air, the show just hit a new high, scoring a personal best for its ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode delivered an 8.3 percent nationwide rating, setting the stage for an unforgettable finale!

Love Scout off to a strong start

SBS's latest romantic drama Love Scout, starring Han Ji Min and Lee Joon Hyuk, made a strong debut despite facing fierce competition from When the Phone Rings, airing at the same time. The series premiered with a promising nationwide average of 5.2 percent. The show is available to stream on Viki for global audiences.

Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent a ‘low key’ romantic New Year: As clock struck 12, they…

The drama, also featuring Kim Do Hoon and Kim Yoon Hye, revolves around the quirky love story between a CEO who excels at her work but struggles in other areas, and Yu Eun Ho (Lee Joon Hyuk), her ultra-competent secretary who excels not only at his job but also in childcare and housework.

Lee Min Ho’s When the Stars Gossip Netflix release date

Heirs star Lee Min Ho is set to return to our screens on January 4th with new sci-fi rom-com When the Stars Gossip. This marks a thrilling new chapter for Korean dramas, as it explores the uncharted territory of romance amid the ‘starry’ backdrop filled with laughter and chemistry.

The series follows the unexpected love story between a principled OB-GYN, who embarks on a space tourism adventure, and Commander Eve Kim an officer leading her first mission on a zero-gravity space station.

Netflix describes the series as, “From two different worlds and with separate missions, an astronaut and a space tourist entangle in space — only to start falling for each other.”

Upcoming K-dramas in January 2025

The Queen Who Crowns - January 6, 2025

Motel California - January 10

Unmasked - January 15

Study Group - January 23

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call - January 24